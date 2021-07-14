White Lake Chamber Music Festival features the Detroit Symphony Trio
The joy of live performances will finally return to the White Lake area during the White Lake Chamber Music Festival Aug. 3-8. Excellent programming, world-class artists and inspiring classical music performances will take place outdoors at the White Lake Golf Course pavilion 6355 Michillinda Road, Whitehall.
Featured on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. will be the Detroit Symphony Trio with Sheryl Sul Hwangbo on violin, Jeff Zook on flute, and David LeDoux on cello. They will perform works of by Haydn, Godard, Vivaldi, Faure, Girtain and more. The Detroit Symphony Trio was formed in 2015 after the Detroit Symphony began its mission to bring symphonic and chamber music into the neighborhoods and communities surrounding Orchestra Hall and Detroit. Since then the Trio has enjoyed performing throughout Michigan, bringing innovative and inspiring sounds to audiences of all ages.
Tickets for each concert are $20 and are available in advance at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8726 Ferry St., Montague, by calling (231) 894-5333, or by visiting www.whitelakemusic.org.
For a schedule of this year’s festival events, visit whitelakemusic.org or call (231) 329-3056 for more information.
Pentwater Women’s Club holding Wine & Art event Aug. 22
The Pentwater Women’s Club is having its Wine & Art event on Aug. 22. It’s the major fundraiser for the club’s scholarship fund, which awards money to deserving Pentwater High School seniors for educational plans after high school. In 2020 the club was not able to have the Art & Wine event due to COVID restrictions, yet still awarded scholarships. Due to the uncertainty of the early half of this year the event was moved from mid-May to August.
The Pentwater Women’s Club is able to have this event through the generosity of many local businesses in Ludington, Pentwater and Hart, coupled with a team of dedicated volunteers who believe in the value of education whether it be college or trade school.
AFFEW to hold beach sweep Sunday
Enjoy the sunset and lake while helping clean the beach during AFFEW’s beach sweep from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at Stearns Park. The meeting place is the south concession stand. Bags and gloves are provided. For more information go to www.affew.org
Ramsdell to hold auditions for ‘The Nutcracker’
Auditions for “The Nutcracker” will be held in the Ramsdell Ballroom on Sunday, July 18 and Sunday, Aug. 22.
An audition time of 1 p.m. is reserved for candidates 12 and older who have danced en pointe for at least two years, or who are enrolled in intermediate/advanced levels of ballet training, and male candidates who might be able to lift/partner.
A 3 p.m. audition time is for candidates 5 and older who are in beginning to high-intermediate dance training levels, or may have related skills in acrobatics, gymnastics, theatre; boys who might want to sword fight, or who would like to try for a role in these performances. This audition will likely include a wide range of ages.
Please confirm if and when you plan to audition.
Those who are unsure of which audition to attend should consider the 3 p.m. auditions. Casting decisions will be made by adjudicators who will call dancers if they want them to return.
The cast selected in summer 2020 never had the opportunity to rehearse or perform, due to the temporary closure of the Ramsdell Theatre. Director Ingrid Bond is asking that all who appeared on that cast list audition again, since candidates might have grown, their skills might have increased, or they might no longer be interested in performing.
Performances are at 8 p.m. on Fridays, Dec. 3 and 10 and Saturdays, Dec. 4 and 11, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, Dec. 4 and Dec. 12.
All performances will be held at the Ramsdell Theatre.
Rehearsals for the ballet begin after Labor Day weekend.
Contact the Ramsdell at (231) 398-9770 or email Bond at thebep@sbcglobal.net.
Registration for Virtual Camp Good Grief open through Friday
Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice’s Camp Good Grief is returning Saturday, July 31 and for the second year, the popular and free, one-day retreat for grieving Michigan children will be held virtually. The program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Camp Good Grief is for children ages 8-17 who are coping with grief after experiencing the death of a loved one. Throughout the course of the day, children will have opportunities to address their feelings and remember their loved ones through a variety of activities focused on grief education and emotional support, including arts, crafts, music and conversation.
Registration for Camp Good Grief is due by Friday, July 16. Families interested in participating are encouraged to register as soon as possible by visiting hom.convio.net/virtualcamp, as space is limited. A Zoom link will be provided upon signup.
Prior to camp, Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice will provide a brief educational session for parents or guardians to learn more about the virtual format and what their children can expect during the session.
For more information about Camp Good Grief, visit visit www.hom.org or either contact Jackie Morris at (313) 578-6328 or jmorris@hom.org, or Margie Martin at (734) 769-5821 or mmartin@arborhospice.org.