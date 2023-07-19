Pentwater Arts Council, library to host authors for talk
The Pentwater Arts Council and the Pentwater Township Library will cohost an evening with authors Michael Lindvall and his daughter Madeline Lindvall Radman at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at library, 402 E. Park St., Pentwater. The writing duo will discuss their recently published book, “Ashes to Ashes,” a gripping whodunit with subplots addressing spiritual and moral issues.
Michael and Madeline have spent many summers in Pentwater and weave the locale into the mystery. Michael is a New York Times best-selling author and Senior Minister Emeritus of the Brick Presbyterian Church in Manhattan. Madeline is a freelance writer, producer and director, specializing in the documentary and true crime genres.
Water conservation program coming
to library
The Mason County District Library will welcome the Mason-Lake Conservation District for a program on water conservation at 1 p.m. Monday, July 24 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St. Learn about the water cycle, what that means for our area, and how you can be part of the solution.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
Tom Petty tribute band coming to Ramsdell
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts invites the public to attend “The Insiders: A Tribute to the Music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, in the historic Ramsdell Theatre at 101 Maple St.
The Insiders — a Grand Rapids-based Tom Petty tribute group — features six veteran musicians and decades of combined stage and touring experience.
The Insiders currently tour the Midwest and beyond.
They are available for public and private functions. For more information about the band, visit www.theinsiderstribute.com.
Seats are still available for the July 28 concert and range from $10 to $50.
To purchase tickets, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org to purchase tickets, call the Ramsdell at (231) 398-9770, or email info@ramsdelltheatre.org.