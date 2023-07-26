Women Who Care to meet Aug. 1
Women Who Care of Mason County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at First United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington.
Staircase Youth Services hosting Back to School Backpack Bonanza
Staircase Youth Services is organizing a Back to School Backpack Bonanza from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini Golf Course at Stearns Park beach in Ludington. There will be free mini golf for K-12 students who attend with a parent or guardian, balloon creations by John Marek, face-painting, temporary tattoos, and free backpacks and school supplies for the first 300 participants.
All Mason County students are welcome.
Mason County GOP Executive Committee to meet
The regular monthly meeting of the Mason County Republican Executive Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington. The public is welcome to attend.
Kindergarten Readiness Clinics in August
Family Health Care is hosting kindergarten readiness clinics in August.
The clinics will include dental and vision screenings at no cost for children ages 6 and younger. Kids games, activities, and giveaways will also take place in the lobbies of each clinic.
The events will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug.10 at the Baldwin, Cadillac, Grant and White Cloud clinics.
The Revised School Code requires that parents of children entering kindergarten present statements to school officials confirming they’ve received a vision screening at least once after age 3 and before initial school entry.
Michigan law also gives children the opportunity to receive a dental assessment prior to starting school, called the Michigan Kindergarten Oral Health Assessment Program.
For more information about kindergarten readiness, visit www.familyhealthcare.org/services/kindergartenreadiness or call (231) 689-7149.