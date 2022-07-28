Troy Graham to perform at library
Michigan folk singer Troy Graham to perform at Mason County District Library
Everyone is invited to enjoy the music of Troy “Great Lakes” Graham at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Adults and children alike will delight in Troy’s folk music, singing and guitar playing.
Graham is a folk singer-songwriter, poet, children’s entertainer and workshop leader from Marquette, who has spent his adult life playing music professionally with various groups ranging in genre from old-time, bluegrass, folk, indie and gospel.
Graham is looking forward to his Ludington Library stop during his 2022 Summer Reading Program Tour of libraries throughout Michigan and Wisconsin, celebrating the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme.
MCC class of ‘02 plans 20-year reunion Aug. 13
The 20-year reunion for Mason County Central High School’s class of 2002 will take place at noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Mason County Picnic Area on West Chauvez Road.
For more information, or to share contact info for a 2002 grad who might not know about the reunion, contact Jenny Irwin (309) 258-8240 or email jenny_i@hotmail.com.
More details are available on the Mason County Central Class of 2002 Facebook page.
Wilwin Lodge to host cookout Saturday
On Saturday, Wilwin Lodge, located at 3383 E. Hawley Road in Custer, will host its annual fundraiser cookout. The cookout starts at noon, and will include a raffle, an auction and a performance by the Scottville Clown Band.
Visit www.wilwinlodge.com, call (231) 757-0140 or find the Wilwin Lodge at Cygnet Cove Facebook page for more information.
Women Who Care
of Mason County to meet Aug. 2
Women Who Care of Mason County will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington. For further information, contact wwcofmc@gmail.com or visit the Women Who Care of Mason County Facebook page.