LACA to begin accepting artwork for September members exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its annual LACA Members Exhibit through the month of September.
Submissions will be accepted Aug. 17-31.
The exhibit is open to 2D and 3D artwork created by LACA member artists. Artists who are not yet members of the arts center can purchase a membership for $40 at the time of drop off. Artwork can be dropped off at LACA during normal business hours, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and Saturdays from 11 to 2.
There is an entry fee of $5 per artwork, with a limit three entries per artist.
All 2D artwork must be ready to be displayed with a wire on the back. Please do not use string, yarn or sawtooth hangers. There will be an addition $5 fee for all artwork that is not ready to be displayed.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil.
Everyone and pets and livestock of all sizes are welcome. All pets must be on a short leash/lead or in a carrier etc. Owners are completely responsible for their pets.
There will be a silent auction and pet show after the service.
This outdoor church service is free and will be held rain or shine.
For more information, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org or call owner Nancy Supran at (231) 462-3732.
Library to offer Harry Potter-themed activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday.
The theme of this week’s packets is “Happy Birthday, Harry Potter.” They’ll feature “wizardly” crafts and activities.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlbrary.org for many Harry Potter books. Ask a librarian for suggestions of other stories about magic and fantasy. Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities. Please take only one packet per family, as they contain enough materials for the whole family to enjoy.
Call for ‘Nutcracker’ auditions
There will be auditions for the upcoming production of “The Nutcracker” at the Ramsdell Theater in Manistee on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the ballroom.
Casting directors are now looking for boys who want to sword fight, youngsters to dance as surprise Mother Goose characters, and ballet students from entry level to advanced levels of study.
Girls with at least two years of en pointe and boys interested in partnering or demi-soloist roles will auditioned from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Boys and girls ages 5-17 with any level of dance experience will be auditioned form From 3 to 4 p.m.
This group includes students who completed first year en pointe.
This Nutcracker project, directed and choreographed by Ingrid Bond, cooperatively unites dancers from numerous Michigan counties to prepare and present the ballet at the Ramsdell Theatre as a way to usher in the holiday season.
The Nutcracker Ballet will be presented by the Ramsdell Dec. 3-5, and 10-12. Most rehearsals are held on weekends, beginning Sept. 5.
Dancers and dance students of all levels of training and experience are welcome.
Auditions will be adjudicated by a panel of guest artists.
Please plan to arrive at least 30 minutes early to register. Auditions are divided into two segments to help judges evaluate smaller groups. There is no audition fee. Enter at the Hardy Hall entrance at Maple/First Street.
For more information, contact Bond at (231) 398-3336 or via email at thebep@sbcglobal.net.
West Shore Family Support to hold car-seat safety check Sept. 1
West Shore Family Support, the beneficiary of this year’s Lake Jump, will be hosting a car-seat safety check event on Sept. 1 during office hours starting at 10 a.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
West Shore Family Support urges families and parents with young children to come by to have someone certified to verify that seats are installed properly.
So they can leave with knowledge of car seat safety and the peace of mind knowing that their children are safe on the road.
Car crashes and other unintentional injuries like drowning and falls, are the leading causes of death in children ages 3-14, according to the Safe Ride 4 Kids and the CDC.
There are many stages to a car seat while infants and toddlers grow fast, they could be outgrown or not big enough in some situations for their current seats.
The staff at West Shore Family Support can help provide families with the education on car-seat safety as well as helping get them set up with the right car seat for their little one.
The event is free and there’s no registration required.