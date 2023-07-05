Reptile shows at Mason County District Library July 10-11
The Mason County District Library is inviting the public to come to learn about and interact with reptiles thanks to Raven Hill Discovery Center.
Reptile shows will take place at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, July 1 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., and at 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
In past years, have seen a tortoise, many kinds of snakes, and various lizards have been brought to the libraries for these shows.
All Mason County District Library events are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Church Women United
to meet July 12
Church Women United will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12 at the Salvation Army Church, 1101 S. Madison St., Ludington.
Mason County
Democrats meet today
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. today in the Community Room at Safe Harbor Credit Union, located at 5511 U.S. 10 in Ludington. To request a Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon.
American Legion
Auxiliary meets July 10
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 10 at the Post, 318 N. James St.
Museum day trip Aug. 16
The Ludington Senior Center is planning a one-day trip to the area’s three museums on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The trip starts at the senior center at 9:30 a.m. Participants will get on an LMTA bus to ride out to Historic White Pine Village. After a visit there, they will ride by bus to the Mason County Research Center for lunch and a behind-the-scenes tour with James Jensen, president of the Mason County Historical Society.
Afterward, the bus will take the group to the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum and then back to the senior center. The enjoyable day with admissions, lunch, and transportation will be $65. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.