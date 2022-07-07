Mason County Dems to meet tonight
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the community room at Safe Harbor Credit Union Community Room, located at 5511 U.S. 10. For you need a Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon at ({span}248) 872-5330 {/span}call Ed Miller, Mason County Democratic Party chair, at (231) 757-3729.
Victory Township meeting moving to July 18
The Victory Township Board’s monthly meeting has been moved to July 18 at 6 p.m. at Victory Township Hall, 4411 N. Stiles Road.
Old Kirke Museum to host tai chi program today
The Old Kirke Museum, 304 Walnut St. in Manistee, will present a program on Tai Chi by Sally Mason at 10 a.m. today as part of the Museum’s “First Person Stories and Songs” series. Mason has been teaching Tai Chi for about 15 years and does so in Manistee and Ft. Meyers, Florida, where she winters.
Along with Mason’s programs, folks are encouraged to view the new exhibit, “The Museums of The Manistee River Valley” in the Lower Exhibit Hall. The exhibit highlights the small historical museums that dot this area and tell the stories of the people and places that make the river valley great.
Also on display are the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas, which were created by Earle Madsen. The dioramas depict three scenes from a lumbering camp at the turn of the century.
In addition to the Thursday morning programs in July and August, the Old Kirks open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month from July through October, and other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation. Look for the big red and white open banner in the front yard.
For more information, email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or check out the Old Kirke Museum’s Facebook page.
American Legion Auxiliary meets July 11
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 11 at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
St. Paul UMC to host Vacation Bible School July 22, 23
Vacation Bible School is being held at St. Paul United Methodist Church on Friday, July 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is at 3212 W. Kinney Road, on the corner of Morton and Kinney roads in Riverton Township.
All children from preschool through sixth grade are invited. A meal will be served each day.
Call the church office at (231) 843-3275 for more information or to pre-register a child.
Magic show at libraries July 11, magic lessons July 14
Children and families of all ages are invited to attend a magic show at the Mason County District Library. The show will take place at 1 and 7 p.m. Monday, July 11 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. and at 4 p.m. at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Come experience the mystical magical wonders of magician Gordon Russ.
Russ will also offer magic lessons at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 14 at the Scottville Library, and at 1 and 2:30 p.m. at the Ludington Library. The lessons will include a beginner’s course in the art of magic and sleight of hand.
All events are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.