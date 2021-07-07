Mason County GOP GOP meeting canceled
The Mason County Republicans meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled, according to chairperson Susan Boes.
Boes stated the group is seeking volunteers for a highway cleanup project on July 29. Contact John Kreinbrink, (231) 794-9788, for more information.
Mason County Township officers to meet July 15
The Mason County Township Officers Association will meet Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Meade Township Hall, 5435 E. Free Soil Road. The public is invited. Proposed discussion will be the American Rescue Plan Act.
Library to present magic lessons today
Children of all ages are invited to attend magic lessons at the Mason County District Library on Thursday, July 8. Magician Gordon Russ will offer a beginner’s course in the art of performing magic at 1 and 2:30 p.m. at the Ludington branch and at 5 p.m. at the Scottville branch.
The program is free. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Health department to host multiple community pop-up clinics in July
Several pop-up vaccine clinics have been scheduled for July by District Health Department No. 10:
• Saturday, July 10, 10 a.m.-noon, Feeding America Food Truck, Sherman Township Hall, Fountain;
• Thursday, July 15, 5-7 p.m., Live in the Plaza, Ludington;
• Friday, July 23, 3-5 p.m., Farmers Market, Ludington;
• Friday, July 30, 6-8 p.m., Final Friday Experience, Ludington;
For the clinics listed above, no appointment is needed. All clinics will have the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 and older, and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for people 18 and older.
More pop-up clinics will be announced as they are scheduled.
As of July 6, 57.5 percent of Mason County residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the health department. The health department is working to continue to make vaccinations available throughout the summer because the risk of COVID-19 is still present even though cases are declining, and there are new variants that are not well understood.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine.
Community Cats TNR to meet Sunday
The next quarterly meeting of Community Cats TNR is Sunday, July 11, starting at 2 p.m. at Rotary Park. Look for the group under a shelter on the north side. Bring a lawn chair.
The group will discuss ideas to help free-roaming cats in need, and consider potentially holding a yard sale to raise funds.
Oceana County Right to Life hosting movie night July 29
Oceana County Right to Life is hosting a free movie night on July 29 at the Hart Wesleyan Church located at 3757 W. Polk Road, Hart. We will be showing the movie, "Unplanned." The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 7.
A free-will offering will be taken at the movie and refreshments will follow.
Miss Mason County Pageant accepting applications
The Miss Mason County Princess Pageant is now accepting applications through July 23 for the first 30 girls ages 4 to 7 years old. The pageant is being held at Scottville Clown Band Shell at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6. Parents and guardians can email Andrea Shoop at shoopa425@gmail.com for an application.
Dig-it Summer Series to focus on art in nature
The next session of the Dig-it Summer Series — hosted by AFFEW, MSU Extension and the Lakeshore Food Club— will focus on art in nature from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 at You-Dig-It Community Garden behind Ludington United Methodist Church. The session explore different ways to make art with a variety of items, many found at the community garden.
The Dig-it Summer Series offers free interactive youth gardening and nature experience to children 7 to 11 years old. Space is limited to 15 kids per session. Get signed up by calling the MSU Extension office at (231) 845-3361.