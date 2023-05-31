United Women in Faith hosting indoor yard sale Saturday
United Women in Faith are holding an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church of Ludington at 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington. There will be something for everyone. No clothing items. Items are sold on donation basis. This is the group’s primary fundraising event and the proceeds go to missions. All are welcome.
PoWeR! Book Bags workshop June 7
The quilters who meet at the Ludington Senior Center on Wednesdays dedicate the first Wednesday of each month to sewing PoWeR! Book Bags.
The next session will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 7. Participants need not attend the entire session.
Fabrics and general supplies are provided and a loaner sewing machine can be made available. Pre-cut kits are available for those willing to sew bags at home.
The PoWeR! Book Bags program is a language and literacy program designed to build skills and relationships to promote children’s success in school and their future. The program partners with local agencies and the schools to reach children and their families with literacy materials and books. For more information about PoWeR! Book Bags, visit www.powerbookbags.org To learn more, or to reserve a machine, call Norma at 757-2315.
Clyde Butcher exhibit displayed in Ludington
The black-and-white photography of world-renowned photographer Clyde Butcher will be celebrated during a public reception at Todd & Brad Reed Photo Gallery in downtown Ludington on June 20.
The hand-painted black-and-white photographs of Butcher’s wife, Niki, will also be displayed through July 9.
An exhibit reception will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. June 20 at the Todd & Brad Reed Photo Gallery.
The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
A short video documentary interview of Butcher created by Todd, Brad and Gaudette for the Ludington exhibit will debut during the reception on June 20. The artists will not be present.
Footage and still photographs from a photo shoot that Todd, Brad, and Gaudette were able to do with Butcher in Florida’s Myakka River State Park will also be included.