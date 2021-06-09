Deadlines approaching for health occupations programs at WSCC
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s health occupations programs have two application deadlines quickly approaching.
The deadline to apply for the computed tomography (CT) and electroencephalogram (EEG) and neurodiagnostic programs is July 1. Applications are to be completed online for both programs and can be found at www.westshore.edu/academics/degree-programs/nursing-allied-health.
The CT program prepares students to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT-CT) exam. A CT scan is a detailed X-ray that produces cross sectional images of the body’s internal structures that aids in the diagnosis of medical conditions. A CT technician operates CT equipment, administers contrast agents as ordered, and positions the patient so precise images are captured.
An individual must be certified in radiography, radiation therapy, sonography or nuclear medicine to be eligible to apply for the CT program.
The EEG/neurodiagnostic program prepares students to sit for the American Board of Registration of Electroencephalographic and Evoked Potential Technologists (ABRET) exam. EEG identifies electrical activity in the brain that aids in the diagnosis and treatment of headaches, seizures, strokes and comas. An EEG technician places electrodes to cranial surfaces and records an electroencephalogram.
For more information or, contact Shelley Boes, director of nursing and allied health, at rboes@westshore.edu.
Bradford Loomis to perform July 17 at LACA
Bradford Loomis will perform at the from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 17, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. in the center’s performance hall.
The concert will be half capacity. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 day of show.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet
June 14
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
PFLAG to host ‘Meet Your LGBTQ Neighbors’ event via Zoom today
In order to counteract a lack of awareness about LGBTQ people in the Ludington and Manistee communities, PFLAG has joined with the Manistee Area for Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative (MARJDI) in a project to help build a more open and welcoming atmosphere which will bring to light the life experiences of LGBTQ people and their families.
At 7 p.m. today, three members of the LGBTQ community and two parents of LGBTQ adults, will invite the community to meet its LGBTQ neighbors by sharing their stories. This is an opportunity to learn about the lives of people who hope that, by describing their experiences, they can promote a greater understanding about who they are and the challenges they have faced.
Request a Zoom link for the program by emailing pflagmanistee@gmail.com or by calling (313) 670-2613.
AFFEW native plant
sale Saturday
AFFEW’s annual native plant sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ludington’s Rotary Park. More than 600 plants will be available. Native plants help improve the habitats of pollinating insects, and help draw birds to people’s gardens. They also require less water than many non-native plants due to their longer roots. For more information, including information about the specific plants and recommendations for care, visit www.affew.org.
Vaccine clinics
announced through Northwest Michigan Health Services
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. will be holding vaccine events at the following dates and times:
• Today, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benzonia NMHSI Clinic;
• Friday, 1-4 p.m., Oceana Farm Market, Hart;
• Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Traverse City, NMHSI Clinic;
• Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benzonia NMHSI Clinic.
Maritime Museum
to celebrate fourth anniversary
The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum will host a four-year anniversary celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at 217 S. Lakeshore Drive. More details are coming. Visit the PLMM Facebook page for more information.