Lakeshore Art Festival June 24-25 in Muskegon
MUSKEGON — The Lakeshore Art Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25. The nationally recognized event will feature a unique blend of fine art, handcrafted goods, music, food, and fun in downtown Muskegon. Guests will experience more than 250 juried fine art and specialty craft exhibitors, a children’s lane, artisan food market, street performers, multiple interactive art stations, and much more.
Event highlights include:
• Juried fine art: nearly 100 exhibitors in Hackley Park;
• Craft and artisan food: 150 exhibitors on Fourth Street and Western Avenue;
• Author’s Alley: 20 Michigan Authors at Fourth Street and Clay Avenue;
• Food vendors: 12 Food Vendors;
• Children’s Lane: Many interactive art and educational stations with free or low-cost activities;
• Street Performers: Located in Hackley Park and at Olthoff Stage.
• #LAFRocks Public Art Project: Six local artists have created artistic masterpieces out of small boulders that will be displayed throughout the festival footprint. In addition, the Muskegon Museum of Art will host a rock decorating booth in the roundabout for guests to express their creativity.
The annual art festival brings thousands of guests, hundreds of fine art and craft exhibitors, a multitude of food vendors, children’s activities, live entertainment, and interactive art to Muskegon’s downtown area. The festival has ranked as one of the top 200 in the country by Sunshine Artist Magazine multiple years running, and has been recognized as the People’s Choice Award No. 1 Art Festival in West Michigan and as one of the Best Art Fairs in America by ArtFairCalendar.com.
Since 2013, the Lakeshore Art Festival has brought in more than $9.3 million dollars to the Muskegon lakeshore area and supported a number of local nonprofits.
Those interested in getting involved as a volunteer or local business partner can contact Bre McCarthy at director@lakeshoreartfestival.org or visit lakeshoreartfestival.org.
See the full lineup and view this year’s Lakeshore Art Festival brochure at www.lakeshoreartfestival.org.
Library hosting Summerween next week
The Mason County District Library is hosting everyone’s spookiest costumes for Summerween at 1 p.m. Monday, June 19 in Ludington and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 in Scottville. Wear something amazing, bring your best trick-or-treating behaviors, and join the library’s staff for a (slightly) frightening good time.
Participants will enjoy a story, trick-or-treating and crafting.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
In addition, Mason County vendors ran concessions, which resulted in more funds going back to nonprofit organizations in the community.
Chamber seeks volunteers for Gus Macker tournament
More than 560 teams from throughout the Midwest will play on 40 courts during the 31st annual Ludington Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament this weekend at Stearns Park.
Volunteers are currently being sought to register players and monitor courts.
North Lakeshore Drive and Stearns Outer Drive will be closed beginning Friday, with tournament play happening Saturday and Sunday.
Registration and check-in will be held from 3-9 p.m. Friday at Ludington Elementary School, 5771 W. Bryant Road. Registration hours continue from 7-11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Those interested in volunteering at registration can contact Kathy Fisher (231) 233-7361.
Individuals interested in acting as a court monitor should contact Myndi Dangler at the Chamber Alliance of Mason County, (231) 845-0324.
The Ludington Gus Macker is a charity event, benefiting local athletic programs and service clubs. The chamber stated that it’s looking forward to making significant donations again this year.
In 2022, the total sum of contributions made by all of our sponsors enabled the committee and chamber, following tournament expenses, to make $15,500 in charitable donations.