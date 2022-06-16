Evergreen Covenant Church garage, plant, bake sale June 25
Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch, is preparing for a Church Garage, Plant and Bake Sale on Saturday, June 25. The sale will only be one day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is an opportunity to do some sale shopping and help support local charities. Evergreen Women’s Group is sponsoring this event as its summer fundraiser.
Charity Sew meets
June 21
At the June 21 meeting of Charity Sew at the Scottville Area Senior Center, participants will be making placemats for recipients of Meals on Wheels.
Charity Sew is open to anyone who enjoys sewing and fellowship as they seek to enrich the lives of others.
Fabrics and basic supplies are provided, but participants are invited to bring fabrics and leftover quilt blocks to use in making placemats.
Sewing machines will be needed.
Those who cannot bring a machine may reserve a loaner by calling Norma at 757-2315.
The session is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. but people can participate during any portion of that time span.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is at 140 S. Main St. Parking and entry is from the parking lot behind the building.
Senior meals are available by calling the center at (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on June 21.
Vacation Bible School
is next week
Our Savior Lutheran Church at 765 W. U.S. 10 In Scottville will have Vacation Bible School from 9 to 11:40 a.m. Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24.
Vacation Bible School is for children ages 3 and older.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., breakfast will be available at 8:30. The group is using Concordia’s “Rainforest Explorer.”
There is no charge to attend, but a free-will offering will be accepted for mission projects.
For more information, contact the office at (231) 757-2271.
The office can be reached in the mornings.
Council on Aging
to meets today
The Council on Aging will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. today at Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington.