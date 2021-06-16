Poet to host reading, discussion at Waterfront Park June 28
Poet Moheb Soliman will visit Waterfront Park at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, to discuss his book, “HOMES,” which explores themes of nature, modernity, identity and belonging through the Great Lakes region.
Before sharing work from the book, he will be joined by co-hosts Julia Chambers of AFFEW, and Nicole Birkett and Barry Matthews of Ludington Writers for a discussion of their overlapping perspectives and backgrounds regarding relationships to place, water and environment issues, the Great Lakes region as a whole and Ludington’s special corner of it.
The event is free. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on. Soliman is an interdisciplinary poet from Egypt and the Midwest who has presented work at diverse art and public spaces in the U.S. and Canada.
“HOMES” is his first book of poems. It’s part contemporary nature poetry, part immigrant travelogue. Visit www.mohebsoliman.info for more information.
MARSP to meet today
The Mason-Lake Chapter of Michigan Association of Retired
School Personnel (MARSP) will have a meeting and lunch at House of Flavors, 402 W. Ludington Ave. on Thursday, June 17. Members will gather at 10:30 a.m. and order off the menu by 11.
For more information, call Lou at (231) 690-4827.
Health department reminds public of National Men’s Mental Health Month
June is National Men’s Health Month. District Health Department No. 10 understands that it is not always easy to prioritize one’s health, especially during a pandemic. National Men’s Health Month serves as a reminder for men and boys to pause, make their health a priority, and take action to care for themselves. It is extremely important for all men, especially those with underlying health conditions, to take care of their health now.
What can men do to prioritize their health?
• schedule yearly checkups and preventative screenings such as colorectal cancer screenings and prostate cancer screenings with a healthcare provider or local health department.
• commit to routine testing for STDs, including HIV — do your part to know your status! June 27 is National HIV Testing Day. Call (888) 217-3904 to schedule your free, confidential test at any District Health Department No. 10 office.
• perform monthly testicular self-exams to monitor for unusual changes and detect testicular cancer early.
• create a personal goal to reach 2 1/2 hours of physical activity per week.
• work toward and maintain a healthy weight.
• make a conscious effort to add more fruits and vegetables into your diet and limit foods high in calories, sugar, salt and fat.
• avoid unhealthy behaviors, such as smoking, drugs and alcohol, texting while driving, and not wearing a seatbelt or bicycle helmet.
• take care of your mental health by practicing good sleep habits and finding healthy ways to manage stress.
The health department offers several services for men including colorectal cancer screenings, HIV testing, STD testing, treatment and prevention, sexual health exams, tobacco cessation programs, diabetes prevention programs and immunizations, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available and clinics are held every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. or Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. via walk-in or by appointment. If interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit www.dhd.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904.
To learn more about services for men, go to www.dhd10.org or call 888-217-3904.
Fin & Feather Club to honor members
There will be a memorial service held in front of the Fin & Feather clubhouse to honor some of the club members by placing a brick in their honor. The service will be held Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. There will be a six-gun salute to honor them.
DAR to meet Saturday
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the NSDAR will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at Mears Methodist Church, 1990 N. 56th Ave, Mears. The program will be Love Inc., the host will be Nancy Rakosky, and the donation fund will be schools.
For more information, contact Susan Thomas at (231) 881-9638.