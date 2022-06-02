Mason County GOP executive committee meets June 9
The regular meeting of the executive committee of the Mason County Republicans is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington. The public is welcome to attend.
Women Who Care of Oceana County to celebrate decade of generosity June 7
Having contributed nearly $600,000 to area nonprofits over the past 10 years, the Women Who Care of Oceana County will celebrate their collective generosity when they hold their next quarterly meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Golden Sands Golf Course, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears.
The group first met in June of 2012 with 53 members, but quickly tripled in number. Membership is open to any woman who pledges to make a $100 personal contribution four times a year to a different Oceana-based, 501©3 organization. One-hour meetings are held in March, June, September and December at a different venue each month.
Members learn about three deserving nonprofit organizations that serve Oceana County. They then vote to choose one that everyone will support, including those who couldn’t attend the meeting. Dinner and hospitality follows for those who can stay.
To join, or if you’re interested in coming to the meeting as a guest, contact Amy LaBarge at either (313) 268-2086, or womenwhocareoc@gmail.com.
Corks & Canvas coming to Pentwater
The Pentwater Arts Council is the grand sponsor of Corks & Canvas, a wine tasting and art event held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Five locations will host this event in Pentwater: Jilly’s Gallery 226 S. Hancock St.; Kook’s Eye Gallery 42 Second St. No. 6; Art on the Town, 110 S. Hancock St.; the Painted Frog 320 S. Hancock St.; and Sew Let’s Be Quilty, 42 Second St. Participants who have purchased a wristband may visit any or all participating galleries and taste a variety of wines that are distributed and have been carefully chosen through Port View, 560 S. Hancock Street in Pentwater.
Wristbands needed to participate in Corks and Canvas are available for purchase in advance at Jilly’s for $20 per person in advance or $25 per person at the door of all participating galleries on June 11.
Corks & Canvas will benefit the Pentwater Arts Council in promoting art education in the Oceana County Schools. The arts council has previously donated funds to assist Walkerville Public Schools in purchasing art supplies in addition to supplying an art teacher for its past after-school art education. All Oceana County schools may apply for a grant beginning Aug. 1 to support art education for music and fine arts needs in their schools. That application can be found at www.pentwaterartscouncil.org.