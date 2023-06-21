Cat adoption event Saturday, Sunday
Mason County PAWS Humane Society will host an adoption event including cats and kittens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Mason County PAWS pole barn at 3349 W. Johnson Road. Cats and kittens will be from the Spay Neuter Action Group in Manistee and Oceana counties.
Tie-dye at Ludington, Scottville libraries
Tie-dye Day is back at the Mason County District Library, with events taking place at 1 p.m. Monday, June 26 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Bring a shirt, pillowcase, or other white item to tie-dye. Some T-shirts will be available for a $3 donation, while supplies last. This is a messy craft, so dress appropriately. Tie-dyeing takes place outdoors, weather permitting. In case of severe weather, a rain date might be chosen.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult.
Paint with Julie Friday at Ludington Senior Center
Julie Tews will conduct another painting workshop at 1 p.m. Friday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. This month’s project is a patriotic, summer theme. The total cost is $20, with a $10 non-refundable deposit. This session is open to all those who enjoy socializing and creative fun. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information or come into the center to sign up for the class.
Bus excursion for seniors today to Big Sauble Lighthouse
Mason County seniors are invited to take a bus to Big Sauble Lighthouse on Thursday. The trip is sponsored by Scottville Area Senior Center.
The group will meet in the parking lot outside the Ludington State Park at 12:45 p.m.
The usual $6 bus ticket will be paid by the senior center.
There is no fee to ride, explore the area around the lighthouse, visit the gift shop or walk the beach. There is an $8 fee for those who wish to climb to the top of the lighthouse.
The last bus returns to the parking lot leaves at 5:30 p.m. Call the center at (231) 757-4705 to sign up.
Mason-Lake
Conservation District meets July 10 in Branch
The Mason-Lake Conservation District will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Sweetwater Township Hall, 11265 W. Stevensen Road, Branch.