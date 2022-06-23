Evergreen Covenant Church to host pasta dinner June 29
There will be a community pasta dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at Evergreen Covenant Church, 9396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch. There is a suggested donation of $2 for adults; kids eat free. For more information, call (231) 898-2651.
AFFEW to host invasive plant eradication June 28
On Tuesday, June 28 from 6:30 p.m., A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host an invasive plant removal at Cartier Park. Participants will meet across from the Dog Bark Park to remove a variety of invasive plant species.
A discussion about how to identify these plants will take place before the work begins. AFFEW partners with the City of Ludington, Mason-Lake Conservation District and the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area to eradicate these aggressive plants.
Bring water, gloves, wear long pants, a long sleeved shirt and closed-toed shoes. The event will be held in fair weather, and sometimes wraps up early, depending on site conditions. For more info go to www.affew.org.
Dig It! Youth Summer Series starts today
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is resuming its Dig it! Youth Summer Series. The series is sponsored by AFFEW, U Dig It Community Garden, Michigan State University Extension, the Sable Dunes Audubon Society and the Lakeshore Food Club.
The free, interactive gardening experience focuses on nutrition and creative nature exploration, in addition to hands-on planting and harvesting for kids age 7 to 11. Students will be designing journals to record weekly sightings at the garden. This effort will help support healthy food access in Mason County.
A portion of the produce grown by participants will be donated to the Lakeshore Food Club, and some will go home to share with families. The series runs for eight weeks and participants are expected to attend at least six of the sessions.
Dates are Thursdays, June 23 and 30; July 7, 14, 21 and 28; and Aug. 4 and 11.
Sessions are held from 10 a.m. to noon at the U Dig It Community Garden, 5810 E. Bryant Road, Ludington. To register, contact MSU Extension’s Kendra Gibson at (231) 845-3361 or gibso126@msu.edu. Registration is required to participate.
Children’s farm to host special needs barn dance June 30
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will host its barn dance and potluck for individuals with special needs from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the farm, 5487 Tittle Road, Free Soil.
Bring a nutritious dish to pass and your own table service. Hot dogs, lemonade and ice water will be available. Suggested food items to share include spaghetti, macaroni and cheese, fruit, vegetables, bakes beans, lunch meat, egg or potato salad, pizza, chicken nuggets and dinner rolls. Please do not bring sweets.
The potluck will begin at 11:30 a.m. sharp. Attendees will have a change to sit in a fire truck and dance under a bubble machine. Free stuffed animals will be given to all.
To RSVP call (231) 462-3732, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net or write to the children’s farm by June 28. Include a contact person, the number of people attending, a phone number, email address and the dish you plan to pass.
All current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.