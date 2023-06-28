LACA offers summer jewelry-making classes with artist Marybeth Long
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is excited to offer jewelry-making classes with artist Marybeth Long. Long, a retired special education teacher with 34 years of experience, will be teaching students how to create unique and beautiful jewelry pieces.
On Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., students will have the opportunity to create beachy glass earrings and pendants using tumbled glass in various shapes and colors. The cost per earring set or pendant is $25 for non-members or $20 for LACA members. The cost is $45 for non-members, and $40 for LACA members for both. All materials are included in the cost of this workshop.
Finally, on Thursday, July 20 from 1-3 p.m., Long will be teaching a class on creating copper earrings and a pendant. Students will design their own pieces, cut them out of copper, learn how to "tool" the copper to add texture, and learn how to "flame" the copper to add color. At the end of the workshop, students will have a unique set of earrings and a pendant to take home. The cost is $35 for non-members or $30 for LACA members, and all materials are included.
Registration for these classes is available at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787. The classes will be held at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Presentation on Star Watch Case Company Aug. 10
The Mason County Historical Society will host a presentation on the Star Watch Case Company at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at 130 E. Ludington Ave.
The presentation will be given by James Jensen, president of MCHS.
The Star Watch Case Company was for decades one of the largest employers in Ludington. While this company operated, nearly everyone in the area either knew someone who worked there or had done so themselves.
This presentation will review the people who worked at the factory, the innovative and unique equipment they utilized and the wide range of quality watch cases that were produced and shipped throughout the world — and even to the moon.
Libraries hosting magic lessons
Children and families are invited to attend magic lessons with Gordon Russ on Wednesday, July 5, with an 11 a.m. event at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St. and a 1 p.m. event at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must age 8 must be accompanied by an adult.