Coffee with the Councilors to return June 24
On the last Thursday of each month — June through October — up to three members of the Ludington City Council will hold a coffee hour either inside or outside the Book Mark, depending on the weather. These meetings are meant to allow residents an opportunity to ask questions and express their concerns about city issues.
The schedule for Coffee with the Councilors is:
• noon, Thursday, June 24;
• 5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 29;
• noon, Thursday, Aug. 26;
• 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30;
• noon, Thursday, Oct. 28
There will be no meetings in November or December.
Second round of Stratford on the Avenue auditions announced
The Stage Left Theatre Company is holding a second round of auditions for the fifth annual Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival, on Sunday, June 13 and Monday, June 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rotary Park on the corner of Ludington Avenue and Lewis Street.
In case of inclement weather on either day, the in-person auditions will be canceled and
participants will be given instructions on how to submit a video audition. Seasoned and new actors as young as age 15 are encouraged to audition as Stage Left loves to work with actors of all skill levels.
Those wishing to audition are asked to arrive at the starting time and plan to stay for the duration of the auditions. Masks and social distancing are required and blocking will be done with social distancing, as well.
The festival is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8 at Rotary Park.
The Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7 p.m., with the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. This year’s main stage play is “Twelfth Night,” with a comedic adaptation of “Julius Caesar” as the opener.
For more information, email stagelefttheatreco@gmail.com or call Kara at (231) 818-8368.
Mason County Eastern class of 1971 reunion is July 17
The Mason County Eastern class of 1971 will hold a reunion on Saturday July 17 in Fountain. For more information, including the address and time, call Barb at (231) 843-4898.
Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group to resume meetings June 16
Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff groups will resume meeting in June at the home of Michael and Pamela Blair. Issues such as immigration, voter rights, racism, climate change and more will be explored in an atmosphere of openness and respect for every point of view. Deeper understanding and maybe even common ground is possible in candid discussions of these difficult issues.
The first topic is jobs in the fossil fuel and clean-energy fields.
Pamela Blair and Barry Matthews will facilitate the groups. The public is welcome to attend the jobs discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at 5656 W. Jagger Road in Hamlin Township. The meeting will take place outdoors with coffee, lemonade and cookies served. Bring a lawn chair.
Destroyer Escort Sailors ‘Back Together’ breakfast is today
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association will hold a back together breakfast at 9 a.m. Thursday at Big Boy, 5275 W. U.S. 10, Ludington. Masks are required. Call Dennis at (360) 620-9688.
Mason County Dems to meet today
The next meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party at 7 p.m. Thursday at Luciano’s Ristorani, 103 W. Ludington Ave. There will be discussion and a business meeting. We will meet in the front of the ristorante. People can order food and drinks from the menu.
MCC offers free summer meals for kids
Mason County Central Food Service will offer free meals to all children age 18 and younger from June 14 to Aug. 15. Monday pick-up will be for Monday and Tuesday meals; Wednesday’s pck-up will be for Wednesday and Thursday meals; and Friday pick-up will be for Friday, Saturday and Sunday meals.
Weekend meals need to be ordered in advance.
The times and locations for lunch and breakfast pick-up are as follows:
• 11-11:45 a.m., MCC Upper Elementary, 505 W. Maple St., Scottville
• 11-11:30 a.m., Legends Taxidermy, 5089 N. U.S. 31, Scottville
• 11-11:30 a.m., Branch Fire Department, 6696 E. U.S. 10, Walhalla
• 11-11:30 a.m., St. Paul Methodist Church, 3212 W. Kinney Road, Ludington
Call Mary Ann Neilsen at (231) 757-5721 for more information.
Ellen Nelson’s ‘The Infinity Between Zero & One’ on display in June
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host Kalamazoo artist Ellen Nelson’s “The Infinity Between Zero & One” in the center’s main gallery during the month of June.
The exhibit will open Friday, with a public artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m. and runs through June 26. The exhibit will also be available to be viewed Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Face masks must be worn at all time when in the LACA facility regardless of vaccination status.
To view Nelson’s full bodies of work and read her artist statements for each series, visit www.ellennelsonArtist.com. For informal musings on Nelson’s painting process and current works-in-progress, visit her blog at www.ellenenelson.blogspot.com.
Sable Dunes Audubon Society to take birding trip Saturday
Matt McConnell will lead the Sable Dunes Audubon Society to Eden and Logan townships in search of breeding songbirds, including rarities such as Acadian Flycatcher, Cerulean Warbler, Louisiana Waterthrush, Mourning Warbler, Golden-winged Warbler and White-throated Sparrow. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at the Mason County Airport, or 8:30 a.m. on Sippy Road by the stream crossing in Manistee National Forest 1 mile east of Custer Road.
Public comment sought at Transportation Committee meeting June 8
A public comment period is scheduled at the Ludington Area Small Urban Transportation Committee Meeting at 2 p.m. on June 8.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the meeting is being held virtually using a video and telephone call in format. As in an in-person meeting, the public will be given an opportunity to comment during the established agenda items at the beginning and end of the meeting. Information to join the meeting by video or telephone and meeting materials will be available on the event calendar at www.wmsrdc.org.
The Ludington Area Small Urban Transportation Committee, which is responsible for transportation planning in the Ludington area, is seeking public comment on the transportation planning process. The planning and project selection process includes projects being discussed for submittal for the Fiscal Years 2020-2023 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and corresponding amendments.
The STIP lists federally funded transportation projects that are located outside Metropolitan Planning Organization boundaries and is developed in a cooperative effort between federal, state and local officials. It serves as the final link in the transportation planning process. Its primary purpose is to identify transportation programs and projects to be funded with federal aid in accordance with federal law and regulations. This plan is an outline of the transportation needs of the State of Michigan for the next four years.
Ludington AAUW to meet at Copeyon Park June 7
The Ludington Area American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7 at Copeyon Park, rain or shine. Bring dinner, beverages and a comfortable chair. Remember to bring jigsaw puzzles to exchange with other members.
Mason County Garden Club Spring Plant Exchange is June 5
The Mason County Garden Club will host its Spring Plant Exchange from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Leveaux Peark in Ludington. Bring a plant, take a plant — all members of the community are invited. The garden club accepts perennials and annuals, bulbs and corms, shrubs and trees, plus houseplants.
All plants should be in pots and labeled with the plant name and any other helpful growing information. Those who are not able to bring plants, are asked to give a donation to the Mason County Garden Club for the plants they’d like to add to their garden.