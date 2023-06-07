Free Dig It! Youth Summer Program
U Dig It Community Garden, A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW), and the Lakeshore Food Club are partnering again this year for the Dig It! Youth Summer Program June 22-July 26. This program is highly interactive with many hands-on organic gardening, nature, and art experiences.
The program is for kids ages 9-11, and it takes place in weekly two-hour sessions from 10 a.m. to noon.
Advance sign up required. For more information, contact Julia Chambers at president@affew.org, call (231) 690-9561 or visit www.affew.org.
Library to hold duct tape classes
The Mason County District Library is holding children’s duct tape classes at 1 p.m. Monday, June 12 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Join in the fun and create something new with duct tape. A helper will provide fun colored tape and instructions for items such as wallets, purses, bracelets and more. No supplies need to be brought in, and all you need is the ability to follow directions.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be supervised by an adult.
Epworth welcomes Henry-McKeever as guest speaker
Epworth Heights welcomes everyone from the Mason County community to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. This week’s guest speaker is Elizabeth Henry-McKeever, who hails from Little Rock, Arkansas, on the southern edge of the White Oak Bayou watershed.
She attended Davidson College in North Carolina as a Belk Scholar and graduated cum laude with a BA in anthropology, a passable knowledge of Spanish, and religion.
She received a master’s of divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary and was ordained to the Episcopal priesthood in 2019. Her ministry interests include equipping and supporting the laity for mutual ministry, creating a worship culture that welcomes all ages, and integrating liturgy and pastoral care to create space for our longings and losses.
She said she’s delighted to serve the people of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Little Rock as their rector.