MCC reminds parents that school ends Friday
Mason County Central Schools would like to remind parents that Friday, June 10, is the last day of school for the 2021-22 school year. Scottville Elementary will dismiss at 11:20 a.m. and all other students are dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
School building offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 24. Public hours resume on Aug. 22.
Parents can contact the central business office between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday during July and August.
Custer VFW Family Car Show set for Aug. 27
The Custer VFW Gold Bar Post 5096 will host its Family Fun Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. There will be a registration period from 9 to 11 a.m.
The car show will feature an awards ceremony at 2:30 p.m., with honors for best engine, best paint, best interior, people’s choice and best of show. A cruise will start at 3 p.m.
Pre-registration available available until Aug. 12 for vendors and until Aug. 21 for cars. Registration forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Custer VFW, 2022 State St., or mailed to Nannette Fiers, 1648 Larson Road, Custer, MI 49405. The fee is $25. Checks should be made payable to Custer VFW Gold Post Auxiliary.
For more information or to find out about sponsorship, contact Chris Taylor at (863) 273-2216.
Manistee County Library launches summer series
The Manistee County Library is excited to announce a series of June programs that are sure to get you ready for summertime in the Great Lakes State.
On Saturday, June 11, the Manistee Main Library will be hosting its Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Party. This beach-themed event will take place in the library’s outside green space from noon to 1:30 p.m. Families can register their children for the summer reading program and enjoy free food and planned activities.
Library Youth Coordinator Angela Fischer is looking forward to welcoming kids and their families back to the library this summer to explore the depths of the 2022 summer program, “Oceans of Possibilities.” Fischer designed a simplified program that will allow readers of all ages and comfort levels to enjoy the many benefits of a library summer program.
Registration for the youth summer reading program will begin at all Manistee County Library branches starting the week of June 13 and is open to kids and teens up to 18 years old. An adult summer reading program also begins June 13. Participants can fill out an entry form for every book they read for a chance to win one of several prizes including a book lover’s treasury, a fishing kit and gift cards to local businesses. Books, audiobooks, e-books and audiobooks all count towards entry in the drawing.
While the library has plenty of options for armchair travelers, there’s also a special event for those interested in hitting the open road. The Library Talks series continues on Tuesday, June 14 with “Michigan Road Trips: Nature Getaways.” Author and podcaster Ron Rademacher will discuss easy walking trails, little-known preserves and some forgotten history. This event will take place at the Wagoner Community Center in Manistee at 6 pm, no registration is required.
In an interview conducted by email, Rademacher explained that he first started documenting his travels on his website, www.michiganbackroads.com. When giving a presentation in 2007, a gentleman in the audience encouraged Rademacher to write a book. He went on to write not one but six books in his Michigan Back Roads series including “Trails & Treasures,” “Oddities & Rarities” and “Three-day Getaways.”
For details on these and other Manistee County Library events, visit www.manisteelibrary.org or call (231) 723-2519.
AAUW estate sale June 17-18 at Ludington UMC
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold a fine goods estate sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 17 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.
The AAUW sale will feature items such as dishes, china, crystal, artwork, crafts, purses, jewelry, small kitchen appliances, linens and more.
The sale serves as a fundraiser for the Ludington-area AAUW branch, with all proceeds going to scholarships for local high school graduates.
This year, the sale will replace the used book sale previously held at Lakeview School.