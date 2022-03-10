Pizza night Friday at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the post, 318 N. James St. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings as well as take-and-bake pizzas. Taylor Makowicki will be performing during dinner.
Charity Sew to meet March 15
Charity Sew, a monthly program focused on providing home-sewn goods to local facilities to enhance services to their clients, continues to meet on the third Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville. The group will again construct full-size and travel pillowcases for Hospice and COVE at the March 15 session. Fabrics and pre-cut kits, patterns and sewing supplies will be available but participants can bring their own in addition to their sewing machine. Kits can be picked up to sew at home. One need not attend the entire session. Extra sewing machines can be made available for those not able to bring their own.
Bag lunches are welcome but a meal is available through the center by calling (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Masking is required. For more information about the workshop or to reserve a machine call Norma at (231) 757-2315.
People Fund grant letters of interest
due April 1
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting letters of interest and grant applications from nonprofit organizations throughout its service area for the spring grant cycle. Letters of interest are due by April 1. If the letter of interest is approved, the applicant can then submit a grant application by April 15. All letters and applications are accepted through an online grant application portal that can be found at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund.
Great Lakes Energy members support the People Fund by agreeing to have their bill rounded up to the nearest whole dollar amount. That extra change is then pooled with other People Fund participants and returned to the community through grants to nonprofit, charitable organizations that provide humanitarian, educational or community development services within the cooperative’s 26-county service area. Since 1999, the People Fund Program has awarded more than $4 million in grants to charitable and community organizations to help them better the lives of residents in local communities. The People Fund awarded more than $389,000 in grants in 2021.
Nonprofits that serve communities located in the Great Lakes Energy service area are eligible to apply. More information about the People Fund program, including organization and grant eligibility criteria and lists of recent grant recipients, is available online.
Letters of interest are due by April 1, with applications due by April 15. Another grant opportunity will be available in October.
American Legion
Auxiliary to meet Monday
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.