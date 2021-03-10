Ludington Area Catholic now enrolling for 2021-22 school year
Ludington Area Catholic Schools is now enrolling students at all grade levels for the 2021-22 academic year.
LAC’s pre-K program accepts children who turn 5 years old between June 1 and Dec. 1, 2021. Pre-K classes are 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Ludington Area Catholic School is now offering a wrap-around child care program for 3-year-old and 4-year-old preschool students for the 2021-2022 school year. Email Mrs. Heather Zwick at mrszwick@lacschool.net to learn more.
For more information about enrollment, call (231) 843-3188 or visit www.lacschool.com.
Mason County GOP to meet today
The Mason County GOP will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington. 35th Dist. State Senator Curt VanderWall and 100th Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley will be giving reports from Lansing.
Knights of Columbus to hold dinner in Hart
The Knights of Columbus will hold a take-out corned beef and cabbage dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Saint Gregory’s Parish, 316 Peach St. in Hart. The cost is a free-will donation. For more information, call Wally Carrier at (231) 233-1560.
Pentwater Women’s Club to meet Friday
The Pentwater Women’s Club will meet via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 12. The speaker will be Kent County Family Court Judge Patricia Gardner, who will present the efforts to change family dynamics and help children of abuse, victims of sex-trafficking and juveniles who have committed crimes.
Humankind Series to present Irish folk music event
VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Humankind Series and Performing Arts Series will present a virtual evening of Irish folk music titled “Crossing the Divide: Conversations in Irish Folk Music,” at 7 p.m. on March 17.
The event will be streamed on both the Humankind and Performing Arts Series Facebook pages.
In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, “Crossing the Divide” is a musical presentation and lecture by Seán Henne, WSCC professor of English and education. Drawing on the strength of his family’s Irish musical tradition and his own experiences as an Irish studies scholar, Henne traces themes of loss and reconciliation across several Irish folk songs.
Henne teaches courses in English composition, education, literature and the First Year Seminar. He is also the chair of the college’s Student Success Team and president of the WSCC Faculty Association. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and history from Lawrence University in Wisconsin, and a master’s degree in Irish studies from Boston College.
Henne grew up playing traditional Irish folk music as part of a large, multi-generational Irish family in Charlevoix. He has previously performed Irish folk music with his brothers on WSCC’s Center Stage Theater.
Humankind’s focus for the year is on the British Isles of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.
For more information about the Humankind series, visit www.humankindwscc.org, contact humankind@westshore.edu or find the Humankind Series on Facebook.
For information about the college’s Performing Arts Series, visit www.westshore.edu/community/performing-arts, email tdmalt@westshore.edu, or find the series on Facebook.