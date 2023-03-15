Children’s farm to host egg hunt April 4
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will host its annual special needs Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.
The egg hunt will be held inside the barn, rain, snow or shine, on the 5487 Tuttle Road farm in Free Soil.
Sections of the barn will be reserved for the blind, and for attendees who require wheelchairs and walkers.
After the hunt, Liz Stark of the Mason-Lake Adult Education program will teach lessons about how to paint Ukrainian Easter eggs. Attendees are asked to bring two hard-boiled eggs for the project. The rest of the materials will be supplied at the farm.
The Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest are free to individuals of all ages with special needs.
Groups who wish to reserve a spot must RSVP by April 1, and send a contact name, phone number and email address, as well as the number of people attending and the activities they plan to participate in. RSVPs should be sent to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
People can also register by calling the farm at (231) 462-3732 or by emailing circlerockingsfarm@att.net.
The children’s farm’s website is at www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Little River Charity Golf Classic coming July 7
Little River Casino Resort’s annual Charity Golf Classic will take place on Friday, July 7. This annual event features a day of interactive golf complete with prizes, a gift raffle and live music with a spotlight on area charitable community service organizations to benefit from this year’s event proceeds.
The casino resort underwrites all costs associated with the event and donates 100% of all monies received from participant fees and sponsorship funds raised. In 2023 more than $55,000 was distributed to seven charitable organizations and has distributed more than $1 million since its inaugural event in 1999.
Charitable 501c3 community service organizations located within and around the Manistee area are encouraged to submit an application for consideration to receive a share of the 2023 event proceeds.
Eligible organizations may contact LRCR player development manager Chad Eckhardt at chade@lrcr.com or (231) 398-3821 to receive an application form.
The deadline for applications is April 30.
Fin & Feather Club to host basic pistol class April 1
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a Basic Pistol Class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
The cost of the class is $20 and it is open to men and women. Participants must register by contacting Jim at (231) 907-8330. The class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading, unloading and how to shoot.