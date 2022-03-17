Eden Township Board meets March 29
This month’s board meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 due to our addition of the Settlement Meeting where all FY2021 invoices must be received and approved. The fiscal year ends March 31.
Board meetings are held bi-monthly, typically on the third Tuesday of the month. Beginning with the May 17 the start time of meetings will change to 6:30 p.m.
After May 17, the board will meet on July 19, Sept. 20, and Nov. 22, which is a fourth Tuesday. There will be a budget hearing on Jan. 17, 2023, and settlement day will be on March 28, 2023, which is a fourth Tuesday. Meetings are held at the Eden Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road.
Filer Credit Union accepting applications for scholarship
Filer Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2022 Growing Together Scholarship program. This year, Filer Credit Union plans to award 10 $1000 scholarships to area graduates to be used towards their first-year college tuition. Each awarded student will also have an opportunity to apply for an additional $1,000 the following year. To qualify for the Filer Credit Union Growing Together Scholarship, applicants must be accepted to an accredited college, university or school for the upcoming school year. The applicant or their parents must be a member at Filer Credit Union with the winners being selected from a panel of judges. Applications are due May 1, 2022 and can be found online at www.filercu.com/scholarship-application.
To learn more about the scholarship, see our website listed above, visit any Filer branch, or call at (231) 723-3400. In addition to the announcement of the Growing Together Scholarship, Filer is also launching a new program for its youngest members. The Teen Saver Checking Account is offered to teenagers age 13-17. There are no monthly fees. Anyone looking for more details should visit www.filercu.com or call (231) 723-3400.
Charity Sew meets today
Charity Sew, a monthly program focused on providing home-sewn goods to local facilities to enhance services to their clients, continues to meet on the third Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville.
The group will again construct full-size and travel pillowcases for Hospice and COVE at the March 15 session. Fabrics and pre-cut kits, patterns and sewing supplies will be available but participants can bring their own in addition to their sewing machine. Kits can be picked up to sew at home. One need not attend the entire session. Extra sewing machines can be made available for those not able to bring their own.
Bag lunches are welcome but a meal is available through the center by calling (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Masking is required. For more information about the workshop or to reserve a machine call Norma at (231) 757-2315.
Easter egg hunt April 9 at Custer VFW Gold Bar Post
There will be an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the VFW Gold Bar Post & Auxiliary 5096, 2022 State St., in Custer.
Egg hunts will be available for 2- to 5-year-olds, 6- to 8-year-olds, and 9- to 12-year-olds.
There will be snacks, an Easter basket drawing and opportunities to have photos taken with the Easter Bunny. Participants are asked to bring their own baskets.