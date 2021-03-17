Acrylic pour workshop return to LACA
“Chaotic” Mike Coleman is hosting another acrylic pour workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Participants of this one-day workshop will get two canvases to paint with their choice of available colors. Coleman will guide students on the popular abstract technique of acrylic pours.
The workshop is open to all levels of experience.
The cost of the workshop is $35 for LACA members and $40 for non-members. To register visit ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787.
Advance registration is encouraged as the class is limited to just 12 students to allow for social distancing. Face masks must be worn at all times. Additional canvases and upgrades may be available for additional purchase depending on time left and availability of extra supplies.
Please dress in clothes you don’t mind getting paint on, as this workshop can get messy. Some aprons will be available on a first come, first served basis. Most paintings will be very wet and it is recommended to let them sit overnight and pick them up later in the week.
Amber Township to hold clean-up day in the fall
Amber Township’s clean-up day, normally held in May, will be will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from 8 a.m. to noon. Final details will be announced in mid-August.
Last year’s clean-up was canceled due to the pandemic. This year the Amber Township Board decided to have it in September, as more people get vaccinated and feel safer.
Pentwater Lake Association Board to meet March 22
The Pentwater Lake Association Board of Directors will meet Monday, March 22 via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions. To join, please email Lynne Cavazos at lcavazos5939@charter.net. She will email meeting ID information on how to join through the Zoom link. Public comments are invited.
Membership in the Pentwater Lake Association is open to all individuals interested in the lake, its natural resources and water quality. Members do not have to own lake property in order to join the nonprofit organization. Past meeting minutes are available on the Pentwater Lake Association website at www.pentwaterlakeassociation.com.