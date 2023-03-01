VanderWall to host
office hours Friday
102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, will host office hours Friday at the following locations and times:
• White Lake Community Library, 3900 W. White Lake Drive, Whitehall, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Hart City Hall, 407 S. State St., Hart, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
• Scottville City Hall, 105 S. Main St., Scottville, 3-4 p.m.
Bookmark contest begins at Mason County District Library
The Mason County District Library is holding its annual bookmark contest during the month of March. From now until Friday, March 24, get a form at the Library or on the website at www.mcdlibrary.org and fill it in with a colorful picture for the chance to be selected as one of the many bookmarks the library will print and distribute at its Scottville and Ludington locations.
Many will enter, but few will win — so do your best work on the theme of “All Together Now.”
Writing and art are parts of early literacy, and the library welcomes all kids ages 3-18 to participate. In past years, as many as 780 entries have been submitted. About 80 winners may be chosen, and each winner will receive a copy of their winning bookmark by the end of the school year.
All Mason County District Library programs are free.
Celebrity Bartender event tonight at Ludington Bay Brewing Co.
Ludington Bay Brewing Company will host another Celebrity Bartender fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the brewery, 515 S. James St., in Ludington.
The “celebrities” for the day are Mark Boon and Mark Lenz.
Boon and Lenz will be pouring pints to support the Ludington Area School District’s Student Resource Fund.
A portion of beer sales during the event, and the tip jar, will go to their cause.
Ludington Bay Brewing is hosting the Celebrity Bartender events in an effort to “put community first,” the brewery stated. The Celebrity Bartender events are held to help raise money for a charity of the celebrities’ choice. Students and families who may need help with some basic necessities can access the Teen Resource Center by contacting Mark Boon at Ludington High School. The Resource Center receives donations of food, clothing, toiletries and household items that are free to those in need.
Those who can’t attend can donate online by visiting https://mason-foundation.org/give/give-now.
The Celebrity Bartender events are expected to continue until sometime in the spring. Information about upcoming fundraisers will be available on the Ludington Bay Brewing Co. Facebook page and on the company’s website, www.ludingtonbaybrewing.com.
Strive for a Safer Drive event today
The Strive for a Safer Drive event, organized by students in Chrysten Gregory’s criminal justice class from the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career & Technical Education program, will take place from 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. today at West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road.