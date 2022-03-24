Special needs Easter egg hunt, bonnet contest April 12
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will host its annual special needs Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest on Tuesday, April 12. The event will start at 1 p.m. sharp.
It will be held inside the barn rain, shine or snow, with more than 3,000 eggs to find.
There will be sections of the barn will be for blind individuals, people in wheelchairs and those with walkers. Other areas will be for those more flexible.
New this year will be an class devoted to making Ukrainian Easter eggs after the egg hunt. The class will be taught by Liz Stark.
Bring two hard-boiled eggs for this project. Circle Rocking S will supply the rest of the materials.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is at 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil, MI 49411.
Take U.S. 31 to Fountain Road, turn east for 2 miles to Tuttle Road, north on Tuttle for about 1/3 mile and see sign in drive.
These events are free to special needs of all ages. RSVP by April 8 with the name of a contact person; the number of participants; a phone number and email address; and an indication of which events you’re entering (egg hunt, bonnet contest, egg craft).
All current COVID guidelines will be followed.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732 or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.
Tickets on sale now for LACA’s May 7 Special Consensus concert
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Special Consensus live in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $20. Tickets at the door will be $25.
Special Consensus is a bluegrass band that has achieved a contemporary sound in their four decades of performing, making their music a modern classic.
The band is led by Greg Cahill, banjo player and recipient of the Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association, and includes Greg Blake on guitar, Dan Eubanks on bass and Michael Prewitt on mandolin.
Special Consensus has received six awards from the IBMA and two Grammy nominations.
Riverton Township
to hold special meeting March 29
The Riverton Township Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 to review the proposed budget for 2022-23 at the Riverton Township Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road.
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budge will be a subject of the hearing.
American Legion to host pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the post, 318 N. James St.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order.
If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks are accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust.
There are several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.