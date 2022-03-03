Amber Township to hold clean-up day May 7
Amber Township will host its annual clean-up day from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7 at Amber Township Hall, 171 S. Amber Road, Scottville.
No chemicals, oils, paints, solvents, etc. Please have items bagged, bundled or boxed. For more information, contact Township Supervisor Jim Gallie at (231) 757-0377.
Class on normal brain changes vs. dementia today at Ludington Senior Center
On Thursday at 2 p.m., the Ludington Senior Center is sponsoring an educational lecture regarding different types of dementia and how they affect the brain.
Participants will view a slideshow and have the opportunity for discussion about the topic and resources available in the area.
Jamie Medema of Ludington Woods is the presenter.
For more information or to register, call (231) 955-8389.