LACA’s ‘Modes of Abstraction’ exhibit opens Friday
The second annual “Modes of Abstraction” exhibit at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts opens in the center’s main gallery and performance hall lobby gallery on Friday, with a public artist reception taking place from 5 to 8 p.m.
“Modes of Abstraction” features 2D and 3D artwork from more than 30 regional artists.
Many of the exhibited artwork will be available for purchase. Purchasing artwork from the exhibit is a great way to support both local artists and LACA.
The artist reception will feature food and drinks as well as live music from Frank Galante. Many of the exhibiting artists will also be on site to discuss their pieces.
“Modes of Abstraction” will be on display throughout the month of April and is available to be viewed during normal LACA business hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington.
Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org to stay up to date on LACA events or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.
Lenten Brunch April 12 in Pentwater
Pentwater’s Centenary United Methodist Women invite members of the community to their annual Lenten Brunch, which will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 12 in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 82 S Hancock St., Pentwater, across from the Pentwater Post Office.
The Rev. Hillary Thurston-Cox of the Ludington United Methodist Church will be the gust speaker, and will discuss stories of the Holy Land.
Reservations are due Thursday, April 7. Contact the church office (231) 869-5900 or email pentwaterumc@gmail.com.
Special needs Easter egg hunt, bonnet contest April 12
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will host its annual special needs Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest on Tuesday, April 12. The event will start at 1 p.m. sharp.
It will be held inside the barn rain, shine or snow, with more than 3,000 eggs to find.
There will be sections of the barn will be for blind individuals, people in wheelchairs and those with walkers. Other areas will be for those more flexible.
New this year will be an class devoted to making Ukrainian Easter eggs after the egg hunt. The class will be taught by Liz Stark.
Bring two hard-boiled eggs for this project. Circle Rocking S will supply the rest of the materials.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is at 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil, MI 49411.
Take U.S. 31 to Fountain Road, turn east for 2 miles to Tuttle Road, north on Tuttle for about 1/3 mile and see sign in drive.
These events are free to special needs of all ages. RSVP by April 8 with the name of a contact person; the number of participants; a phone number and email address; and an indication of which events you’re entering (egg hunt, bonnet contest, egg craft).
For more information, call (231) 462-3732 or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.