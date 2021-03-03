Water Treatment Plant submitted for award
Ludington’s Water Treatment Plant has been submitted for an award through the Engaging Local Government Leaders organization (ELGL). The ELGLKnope Award this year is for the best water, wastewater or stormwater facilities.
The ELGLKnope award celebrates the best places in local government, recognizing city halls, libraries and parks. This year’s focus is on all things water.
We’re looking for your nominations for the best water, stormwater, and wastewater facilities. You can nominate any facility that a local government operates – anything from a water tower, to a processing facility, to a reservoir, to a pump station – and everything in between.
During the month of March, there will be an #ELGLKnope bracket to vote can vote each week for your favorite facilities, and learn more about the important work that local government water, stormwater, and wastewater employees do to serve their communities. And, we’ll showcase some of the important and emerging water issues.
Vote for the facility and share this link with friends and family: www.cognitoforms.com/ELGL1/ELGLKnopeRoundOf32?fbclid=IwAR38DfPI9Rh04lIygE5loTIZIuGuvzwmEbkZ9YzsAgaWrSultDGYI5_gz8I.
Good Friday walk planned
Ed Lombard from Our Savior Lutheran in Scottville will be doing his sixth annual Good Friday cross walk from Ludington Avenue at the beach to the church in Scottville, beginning at noon on Good Friday.
Library announces Kanopy streaming service
The Mason County District Library has announced that it’s providing Kanopy, a movie-streaming service, to all library patrons. Nearly 30,000 movies and other videos have been added to inspire, educate and entertain, and they’ll be free to cardholders.
Many of Kanopy’s videos are not available on any other streaming video platform. It’s easy to use and completely advertisement free. Patrons can access the service by visiting www.kanopy.com, choosing Mason County District Library, entering their library card number and pin, and setting up your account.
Those who don’t know their library card number can call Mason County District Library at (231) 843-8465, text (231) 244-1128 or email circulation@mcdlibrary.org for help finding it.
Kanopy continues to add videos in a wide range of subject areas and genres. Comedies, horror films, dramas, documentaries, kids programs and more are available.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet March 8
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8. The Zoom login can be found at https://www.alaunit76ludington.us.
Children’s farm announces March coloring contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Fam is hosting its drawing and coloring contest for people with special needs of all ages, and seniors age 65 and older. The theme for the month of March is “March Madness.”
Ribbons will be awarded for the top three art pieces in each category.
Participants should put their name, full address and “s.p.” on their entries. Pictures can be folded, placed into an envelope and mailed to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
The deadline is March 31 for judging. Ribbons will be mailed after the due date, and pictures will be kept and placed in the barn for visitors to see.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net, or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.