American Legion
Auxiliary meets
March 13
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Ludington AAU to meet March 13
The Ludington American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
There will be a presentation by Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal, who will talk about the start of the resource center and what it has become in the community.
The public is welcome to attend.
Spring clean-up for Amber Township residents is May 6
Amber Township’s annual spring clean-up event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road.
The clean-up will be held on the north side of the Town Hall parking lot.
No tires, paint, hazardous waste, yard waste, batteries or freon appliances will be accepted. The township will also not accept commercial refuse.
Items must be bagged, boxed or bundled.
Metal products must be separated for the Padnos container.
Recycling material needs to be taken to Waste Reduction.
Residents are asked not to leave any garbage on the grounds before 8 a.m.or after noon on the day of the clean-up.
Amber Township’s clean-up day is for township residents only.
Conservation group seeks feedback from ORV trail users
The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) — a hub for those concerned with invasive species in Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties — is seeking feedback from ORV trail users.
Funding provided by the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program is allowing NCCISMA to test a pilot program to engage ORV trail users in protecting resources for future generations.
As part of this project an opinion poll is being distributed throughout the ORV community. NCCISMA would greatly appreciate participation in their survey by anyone who uses side-by-sides, dirt-bikes, ATVs or 4-by-4s on the trails. Less than five minutes of time can help shape the future of area trails.
The survey is the first of two that will be distributed as part of this project. The information gathered will be used as a baseline for future decisions regarding public engagement and invasive species management, with a follow-up survey at the end of the project to gauge project success. Successful components of the project will likely, eventually, find statewide implementation. Access the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ORVinput, on NCCISMA’s website, www.NorthCountryInvasives.org, or at NCCISMA’s Facebook page. The poll closes on Friday, March 17.