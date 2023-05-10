Library to host
cybersecurity seminar
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Mason County District Library will present a seminar on protecting your online information. Join Det. Sgt. Mike Kenney of the Sheriff’s Office and Al Geist of the Ludington Library from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Cybersecurity affects everyone regardless of age, and any business, no matter how small, that has an online presence.
Even those who only have smartphones can be victims of cybercrime. This seminar will help attendees understand what warning signs to look for and how to react. The seminar will help people understand how not to engage with suspicious calls, emails or social media posts.
Registration is not required. All Mason County District Library programs are free of charge.
Those unable to attend in person can join via Zoom at https://bit.ly/mcdlcyber.
Ramsdell hosting spring exhibit by ‘Nanok’ and Kowaleski
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is inviting the public to view its new art show, “Nanok & Kowaleski: A Duo Art Exhibition,” at the Hardy Hall Gallery.
The exhibit features the work of Nancy “Nanok” Davis and Ann Kowaleski.
Nanok and Kowaleski portray a complementary merging of paintings and quilt artworks; both artists display a strength of vibrant color, imagery, and figures that resonate energetically with familial subjects and emotion.
The exhibition runs through June 17. An artist’s reception is Saturday, May 20, from 5-7 p.m. in the Hardy Hall Gallery.
Charity Sew meets
May 16
Charity Sew, which meets at the Scottville Area Senior Center the third Tuesday of the month, will continue its focus on quilts for children when it meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Participants are welcome to attend for any portion of that time. Fabrics and sewing supplies will be available.
Loaner sewing machines will be available for those without a machine. There will be quilt tops to layer, tie and bind.
The completed quilts will be shared with fire departments, law enforcement agencies and other entities which may deal with children in traumatic situations.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is at 140 S. Main St. Entry is from the parking lot on the west side of the building. Senior meals can be reserved by calling (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m.
For more information, call Norma at (231) 757-2315.
Applebee’s to host fundraiser for Zonta Club
On Thursday, May 18 the delicious and generous Applebee’s, at 3881 W. U.S. Hwy. 10, is donating back 20% of dine-In, takeout and pick-up orders to support the Zonta Club of Ludington Area.
On behalf of Zonta Club of Ludington Area, the public is invited to join in and eat out, not only in support of the organization, but to show one of Ludington’s restaurants some love too.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting www.groupraise.com/events/250885 so Applebee’s knows roughly how many orders to expect and so diners have access to all the event details.