Library to distribute keychain craft packets Friday
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday through May 20 at both its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be in the main lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside Scottville branch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday. Please take only one packet each, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week, it is a keychain craft and spring activities sheet.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Ask a librarian for book and video suggestions. Try www.mel.org/kids for more information and activities.
American Legion Auxiliary hosting pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Craft sale May 21 at Tallman Senior Center
There will be a craft sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Tallman Senior Center, 6765 E. Marshall Road. Follow Benson Road approximately 3 miles to Marshall Road, turn and go to the senior center.
Scottville Senior Center seeks gardening volunteers
Scottville Area Senior Center will plant four raised planters at 1:30 p.m. today. The senior center seeks seniors who like gardening to help plant flowers, herbs and other plants. Call (231) 757-4705 to participate. Senior citizens will be joined in the project by students from Mason County Central’s Spartan Academy.
Life Story Writing, May 13 in Scottville
The Life Story Writing group will meet Friday, May 13 at 1 p.m. at the Scottville Area Senior Center. Join Karen Rogers to help develop stories from your past, for your own and your family’s enjoyment. All are welcome.