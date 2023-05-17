AFFEW to host walking tour of Cartier Park May 23
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFW) is hosting an educational walking tour from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Cartier Park.
Learn about both invasive and native plants at Cartier Park with Dave Dister, local botanist and author. Dave will take us on a walking tour of the spring growth in the park. He’ll give information on a variety of invasive species, highlighting the progress that was made last year near the gazebo. He’ll also talk about the native plants that were added last fall. Meet by the Bark Park at the end of Rath Avenue by Lincoln Lake.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
PFLAG Manistee
to meet May 21
Manistee PFLAG is ready to celebrate Pride Month. The organization — which seeks to educate and inform about the needs of LGBTQ+ people — is inviting the public to join its May 21 meeting to discuss plans to participate in the Pride in the Park event June 3, the ice cream social on June 24, and to join other LGBTQ organizations by marching on the Fourth of July.
There is also news about a new group to support LGBTQ+ kids and families in Benzie County.
Visitors are warmly welcomed, as are those with questions, those who are curious, and those who would like to help support, educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families in Manistee and Mason counties.
PFLAG meets at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee.
For more information, email pflagmanistee@gmail.com.
Pinochle players wanted
The Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., is looking for people in the community who would like to get together once or twice a week — on Mondays and/or Fridays — to play pinochle. If interested in joining this group, call (231) 845-6841 to be added to the list.
West Marrison Road
to be closed May 22-23 due to culvert failure
West Marrison Road between South LaSalle and South Hogenson roads in Riverton Township will be closed from Monday, May 22 to Tuesday, May 23 due to a culvert failure, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
West Marrison Road will be closed completely and barricade locations will be located at each intersection of South LaSalle and Hogenson roads.