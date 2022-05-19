Racial Equity Book Club to discuss ‘The Night Watchman’
The Mason County District Library’s Racial Equity Book Club will meet to discuss “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich on Wednesday, May 25. The Racial Equity Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, live and on Zoom, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. This book club is led by library staff member Thomas Trahey. Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.
The book club alternates between non-fiction and fiction with racial equity as the focus. There are three movies on the theme included as well. All members will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the book or film of the month.
Victory Township spring clean-up Saturday
The Victory Township spring clean-up will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21 at the township hall. Residents must be able to unload their own refuse and will be limited to one pick-up or small trailer load to prevent hazardous traffic back-up conditions along Stiles Road.
Residents are urged to box or bundle their refuse to expedite unloading. Bring items to the waste reduction transfer site 5848 N. Stiles Road, Ludington. No commercial refuse or out-of-township refuse. Residential only. Appliances with freon, yard refuse, construction materials, tires, chemicals and antifreeze will not be accepted. Proof of Victory Twp. residency will be required. For more information, contact Victory Township Supervisor Jim Mazur at (231) 845-7813.
Spectrum Health plans gala to support mental-health services
The Spectrum Health Foundation at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital invites the public to have a roaring good time at the 2022 Great Gatsby Gala at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The 2022 Gala will benefit mental and behavioral health programs as Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital as works with schools and the grater community to expand and increase access to these crucial services.
Mental-health struggles are not new, but they have been heightened over the past couple years due to increased stress, decreased mobility, economic upheaval and social injustice. Access to mental health services was limited before COVID-19, but the pandemic and its corresponding stressors have exacerbated the need for services and have revealed limitations to access among providers, especially in rural areas like Ludington.
Aspects of the socioeconomic environment of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital’s service area, such as widespread poverty, can make residents more susceptible to mental health challenges.
Through strategic and collaborative partnerships with schools, public-health partners, and fellow non-profit organizations, we will expand access to needed mental-health services both inside and outside the hospital walls.
Participation as a guest or sponsor of the Great Gatsby Gala will make a difference.
For more information about the event and to purchase your tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/qLW.
1977 LHS class seeking info for 45th
The Ludington High School class of 1977 is seeking contact information for the following classmates for a 45th reunion: Doris Nelson, Carol Jennings Vandervest, Terri Hansen Brogren, Brad Lange, Delores Ramirez, Mike O’Brien, Esther Mendez, Tom Monaghan, Victor White and Linda Shimmel.
Please email info to ludingtonhigh45th1977@gmail.com.
The reunion is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at the Ludington Boat Club.