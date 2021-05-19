MSU Extension to host diabetes self- management workshop
Diabetes PATH is a self-management workshop where you learn tools to manage diabetes. Over the course of seven weeks, participants will learn strategies to help you improve your diabetes self-management. This class is free and open to all Michigan residents.
This workshop is online, so participants must be able to fully participate by using device audio and video features.
Topics to be discussed include dealing with difficult emotions, developing a healthy eating and exercise plan, goal-setting, problem-solving, monitoring, and a variety of other diabetes self-management strategies.
The workshops will be held via Zoom, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, June 15, 22 and 29, and July 6, 13, 20 and 27.
Register by visiting https://bit.ly/3sLQwL9.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Registration is open through June 29.
For more information or to register by phone, contact Naomi Hyso at (231) 845-3362 or hysonaom@msu.edu This series is funded by MSUE and The Lions Club International.
No school Friday for MCC students
The instructional staff at Mason County Central Schools will be taking part in an all-day inservice program on Friday, May 21. There will be no student attendance on that day.
Destroyer Escort Sailors Association to hold ‘Back Together’ breakfast today
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association veterans group will hold a “back together breakfast” at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 20 at Big Boy. Face masks are required. Contact Dennis at (360) 620-9688 for more information.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class
The Fin and Feather Club will be holding a CPL Class on the evening of Friday, June 4 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all-day Saturday, June 5 in the clubhouse.
The cost of the class is $50 for members or $100 for non-members. You must be registered to take the class. The class fills up quickly, so Call Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330 to sign up.