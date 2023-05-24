Free birding hike for kids June 3 at Ludington State Park
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host a free kids birding hike from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3 at Ludington State Park.
The birding hike is for kids age 7-12, but a responsible adult must be present. Avid birders Levi and Ben Wilson, along with AFFEW President, Julia Chambers will lead kids on the hike in search of breeding songbirds and migrant shorebirds, gulls, and terns. The event is co-sponsored by AFFEW and Sable Dunes Audubon Society.A limited amount of binoculars will be available. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. To sign up email Chambers at president@affew.org. Visit www.affew.org for more information. Further details will be given upon registration.
Mason County Garden club to host Spring Plant Exchange
The Mason County Garden Club will host its annual Spring Plant Exchange from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Leveaux Park in Ludington.
Bring a plant, take a plant. All members of the community are invited.
Accepted plants include perennials, annuals, bulbs and corms, shrubs and trees, and houseplants.
All plants should be in pots and labeled with the plant name and any other helpful growing information. Those who are unable to bring plants for the exchange, but who would like to take a plant home, are asked to give a donation to the club for any plants they’d like to add to their garden. There will also be a white elephant sale featuring garden- and yard-related items.