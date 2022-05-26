Mason County Central
reminds parents of holiday
Mason County Central Schools is reminding parents that there will be no school on Monday, May 3 in observance of Memorial Day.
MCC to provide free summer dine-in meals
Dine-in meals will be available for children this summer through Mason County Central’s food service department and the Summer Food Service Program. The free and nutritious meals will be available to all children age 18 and younger from June 13 through July 29, though meals will not be available on the Fourth of July.
Meal sites and times include:
• the Upper Elementary, 505 W. Maple St., Scottville, 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. breakfast though July 1 and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon;
• Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher St., Scottville, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
• the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon; and
• Waterfront Park, 300 S. William St., Ludington from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The program is not income based. There will be no take-home meals this year.
For more information, contact MCC Food Service Director Mary Ann Nielsen at (231) 757-5721.
American Legion to host pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Cash and checks only. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Gus Macker sign-up deadline is May 30
Registration ends May 30 for the 3-on-3 Charity Gus Macker basketball tournament at Stearns Park Beach. The 30th anniversary of the event in Ludington is set for June 18-19 with bracket play for athletes of all ages.
A slam-dunk contest, music, merchandise, trophies and an all-new food court will add a festive flair to the tournament grounds on Father’s Day weekend.
Register at www.macker.com/local/ludington-mi.
Gus Macker in Ludington is a charity event, benefiting local sports and service clubs, and organizers are looking forward to making significant donations again this year.
The event is organized by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and supported by numerous business sponsors.
Community members interested in volunteering at the event should contact Kathy Fisher at (231) 845-7018.
Civil War re-enactors to honor those who served
The Michigan 2nd Cavalry Civil War Re-enactors will be honoring all those who died for our freedom with a special memorial at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 29 at United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St., Scottville
The memorial will feature a presentation of the American flag, patriotic music including taps, and the reading of the Gettysburg Address.
All are welcome.