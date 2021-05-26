LMTA to be closed July 5
Ludington Mass Transportation Authority will be closed July 5 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
Library to distribute dinosaur-themed activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday Activity packets every week at locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington library and on the clothesline outside the Scottville library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday. Please take only one packet per family, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week, packets will feature dinosaur-themed exercises and activities.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibary.org for books and videos about dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. Remember to check out the Michigan e-library for dinosaur information and activities — visit www.mel.org/kids, go to PebbleGo, click “Animals,” then “Dinosaurs” for lots of great information and activities.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for indoor service — as well as curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs — and services such as printing, faxing and copying from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 9 to 1 on Saturdays at both locations.
The library continues COVID mitigation strategies. Everyone in the building, or attending a program outdoors, is required to wear a mask properly covering the nose and mouth. There is a 30-minute time limit for being inside either building or backyard. Distancing is required. Capacity limitations of 20 people for a time at the Ludington location, and seven people at a time for the Scottville location, are in effect.
Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by a parent.
Habitat for Humanity extends deadline for ReStore It Challenge
Habitat for Humanity of Mason County has extended the deadline for its Restore-it Challenge to 2 p.m. on June 23.
To participate, find a project piece that inspires you and give it new life. Submit your project for a chance to win prizes and to help Habitat with fundraising as it auctions off the winning piece.
ReStore It Challenge entries are considered donations to the ReStore and, once submitted, become the property of Habitat for Humanity of Mason County. Proceeds will be used to support housing projects in Mason County.
All entries must be accompanied with a “before” photo to be eligible for the challenge. Photos can be submitted to masonrestore@gmail.com, with the subject line, “ReStore It Challenge.” Be sure to include your name.
Group projects will not be eligible for prizes but may submit pieces to be auctioned off.
Pieces are not required to be purchased from the ReStore.
Pieces purchased from the ReStore are eligible for reimbursement at the time of submission and must follow all requirements:
• Reimbursement request form completed
• Purchase was made with a credit card
• Receipt is submitted with request form
• All projects submitted must be completed.
Winners will be selected for most changed, most creative, youth (age 16 and younger), and people’s choice.
Winners will be announced on Habitat for Humanity of Mason County social media pages on July 9.
Register online at www.masoncountyhabitat.org or print out a form and drop it off.
Health Department adds several off-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, District Health Department No. 10 is bringing it to the community through off-site vaccine clinics. These clinics are open to the public and no appointment is needed. All clinics will have Pfizer for people 12 and older and most will have Johnson & Johnson and Moderna for people 18 and older.
The following counties currently have off-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled:
Mason County:
• Wednesday, June 2, 2-6 p.m., Ludington High School
• Wednesday, June 9, noon-2 p.m., Caritas Food Pantry, Custer
• Wednesday, June 23, 9 a.m.-noon, Mason County District Library, Ludington
Crawford County:
• Wednesday, June 2, 2-7 p.m., Grayling Middle School Gymnasium
Lake County:
• Wednesday, June 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bread of Life Food Pantry, Baldwin
Newaygo County
• Wednesday, June 9, June 30, 9 a.m.-noon, TrueNorth Food Distribution, Fremont
Oceana County:
• Wednesday, June 2, noon-5 p.m., Pentwater Public School Cafeteria, Pentwater
• Tuesday, June 22, July 13, Aug. 10, 4-7 p.m., New Era Farmer’s Market
Wexford County:
• Monday, May 31, 4-6 p.m., Cadillac News Track & Field Invitational
• Thursday, June 3, 3-5 p.m., United Methodist Church, Cadillac
• Wednesday, June 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Harbor View Apartments, Cadillac
• Friday, July 16, 5-7 p.m., Manton Truck Show
More off-site vaccine clinics will be added and announced each week.
MSU Extension to host diabetes self-management workshops
Diabetes PATH is a self-management workshop where you learn tools to manage diabetes. Over the course of seven weeks, participants will learn strategies to help you improve your diabetes self-management. This class is free and open to all Michigan residents.
The workshops are online, so participants must be able to fully participate by using device audio and video features.
Topics to be discussed include dealing with difficult emotions, developing a healthy eating and exercise plan, goal-setting, problem-solving, monitoring, and a variety of other diabetes self-management strategies.
The workshops will be held via Zoom, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, June 15, 22 and 29, and July 6, 13, 20 and 27.
Register by visiting https://bit.ly/3sLQwL9.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Registration is open through June 29.