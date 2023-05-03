Mother’s Day tea, fashion show
All women in the community are invited to a tea and fashion show from 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Models will be showing off clothes and accessories from the Cedar Chest and Moda stores in downtown Ludington. Attendees will enjoy refreshments, door prizes and an opportunity to purchase items on display. The event is free, but donations will be appreciated. Space is limited, so call (231) 845-6841 to RSVP.
American Legion Auxiliary meets Monday
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Post, 318 N. James St. The election of officers and board members will be held at this meeting. Members must show a current membership card to vote.
Eden Township Board now meeting May 23
The Eden Township Board’s May 16 meeting has been rescheduled due to a conflict. The board will now meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Eden Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road.
WSCC announces commencement
ceremonies
West Shore Community College’s commencement ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the college’s Center Stage Theater.
More than 145 students are eligible to receive degrees or certificates this year.
Speakers will be WSCC President Scott Ward, board chair Sherry Wyman and Athena Dila, president of the Student Senate.
Erwin Selimos, professor of sociology will provide the faculty address.
The graduates will be presented by Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services. Wyman, along with Ward and the board of trustees, will award the degrees.
Following the commencement ceremony, a reception for the graduates and their families will be held in the Schoenherr Campus Center.
On Thursday, the WSCC nursing program will honor 27 graduates in a symbolic pinning ceremony to be held at 6:30 p.m. at Center Stage Theater. Each graduate will receive a time-honored pin, a symbol of a nurse’s service to others, and their induction into the nursing profession.
Cadets in the college’s Law Enforcement Academy will be recognized during a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, also at Center Stage Theater.
Emergency medical services students will be recognized during the EMS Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday.
All ceremonies will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. Live streams can be accessed via WSCC’s YouTube or Facebook pages.