American Legion
Auxiliary meets Monday
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 9 at the Post, 318 N. James St. The election of officers and board members will be held at this meeting. Members must show a current membership card to vote.
Invasive species
eradication May 10
at Cartier Park
AFFEW, Mason-Lake Conservation District, the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area and the City of Ludington are partnering to eradicate garlic mustard from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 10 at Cartier Park. Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirt and closed-toe shoes.
Participants will meet across from the dog park at the north end of Rath Avenue in the park. The event will be held in fair weather, and sometimes wraps up early, depending on site conditions.
For more information, visit www.affew.org or www.affew.org/2022/02/14/invasive-species-program-2.
Jimmy Dodson to
perform Saturday
Jimmy Dodson will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Barnhart’s Resort & Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road.
U.S. Vets breakfast today
The monthly U.S. Vets Breakfast will take place at 9 a.m. today at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 N. James St., Ludington. Newcomers are welcome. For more information, contact Dennis at (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773 or at denster63@gmail.com.
Amber Township clean-up day is Saturday
Clean-up day for Amber Township will take place form 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7.
No chemicals, oils, paints, solvents, etc. will be accepted. Have items bagged, bundled or boxed. For more information, contact Township Supervisor Jim Gallie at (231) 757-0377.
Mason County
Democrats meet today
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. today at the Safe Harbor Credit Union Community Room, located at 5511 U.S. 10, in Ludington.
For a Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon or Ed Miller, (231) 757-3729.
Riedl’s ‘Exploration & Experimentation’ exhibit on display throughout May at LACA
Ludington artist Marion Riedl’s “Exploration & Experimentation” exhibit will be on display in the Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ performance hall gallery May 6-28 with a public artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday.
“Exploration & Experimentation” will feature over 100 acrylic paintings and collages created by Riedl.
Local landscapes, inspired by referencing an extensive photo library, created by herself and her late husband John, are favorite subjects.