Ludington O-Bots to host open house
The Ludington O-Bots robotics team will host an open house from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the shop behind Ludington High School.
Insurance forum today at Ludington Senior Center
There will be a health insurance forum at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Health insurance specialists will be discussing and answering questions regarding plans available with Medicare and Medicaid. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information or to register, call (231) 845-6841.
Sandcastles receives $5,000 grant from Community Foundation
Sandcastles Children’s Museum has been awarded a grant of $5,000 from the Community Foundation for Mason County to build a new science exhibit, “Michigan Woodlands.”
The new exhibit will complement the existing exhibit on the third floor, “Grandpa’s Farm,” just as Michigan farms often blend into wooded areas.
“Michigan Woodlands” will include a realistic maple tree with a view into the worlds above and below ground and an interactive beehive. It will incorporate many scientific concepts, including pollination, hibernation, metamorphosis and photosynthesis.
“Michigan Woodlands” will foster appreciation for Michigan’s beautiful natural resources and help children understand the connections between humans and nature.
Planning for this project has brought Sandcastles together with many local organizations also concerned with protecting our environment and natural resources. Ludington State Park and the Scottville Beekeepers will be assisting Sandcastles in the creation of the new exhibit.
“We are looking forward to partnering with the Community Foundation for Mason County in building this important exhibit,” Executive Director Kristin Korendyke said. “Not only will it teach kids fundamental scientific concepts, it will also inspire a love and appreciation of nature. The exhibit will also employ the talents of many of our local artists and will be a beautiful addition to our museum.”
Mitten Tree adds
donation boxes
Those donating hats, mittens and scarves to the Mason County Mitten Tree project, will have some additional options for where to drop off their donations from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.
In addition to the Salvation Army drop-off site, for four days only, a drop box marked “Mitten Tree Donations” will be placed in the lobby Fifth Third Bank, West Shore Bank’s main location, Safe Harbor Credit Union, and Preferred Credit Union. The boxes will be available on during banking hours.
Participants should put their donations in a bag with their name, address, phone number and the number of items included before placing them in the drop boxes.
Donations for the Mitten Tree can still be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington. Salvation Army hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the phone number is (231) 843-3711.
The public is encouraged to participate in the Mitten Tree program by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County.
The program is flexible. Participants can choose their own patterns, sizes and colors. There is free yarn for those who need it. Call co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn or to ask any questions.