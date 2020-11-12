Children’s book reading Friday at Ramsdell
A reading of William Wahr’s children’s book “Just Beachy,” with illustrations by Mary Wahr, will held be at the Ramsdell Theatre at 1 p.m. on Friday. Guests are encouraged to sign up online at www.ramsdelltheatre.org and click “Buy Tickets.” The event is free and limited to 50 people. Books will be available for sale in Hardy Hall.
Separately, Mary Wahr’s “Restrospective” art exhibit will close on Friday. The show will be open from noon to 3 p.m. A separate reservation must be made for that.
“The theatre and Hardy Hall are separate rooms with different capacities, so we want to make sure guests know to make reservations for both in advance,” said Xavier Verna, executive director.
The exhibit opened on Oct. 16 and features works that span a lifetime of art-making.
The next art exhibit in the gallery will feature the Art Divas. The Art Divas are comprised of Terri Barto, Lynn Williams, Jeanne Butterfield, Mary Wahr and Chris Wucherer. In addition, the Lamplighter, an interactive sculpture by Tyler and Ashley Vorhees, will be displayed next to the Christmas tree in Manistee.
Artwork will be on sale and available online to purchase.
For more information, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org/art-exhibits.
Chamber announces Deck the Halls holiday decorating contest
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new holiday event for 2020, Deck the Halls: A Mason County Holiday Decorating Contest. All county residents and businesses are invited to participate and light up the area in anticipation of the Christmas season.
The contest is being held in lieu of the Nov. 28 Aglow on the Avenue Parade through downtown Ludington, which had to be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Local residents and businesses are asked to sign up for the competition on the Chamber website by Nov. 29 and complete their holiday decorating by Dec. 1. Entry is free, and no costs or fees apply.
Rules of the contest are as follows:
• Participation is open to all residents and businesses within the boundaries of Mason County.
• Entry applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29.
• Contest is for exterior decorations only, including decorations in windows that are visible from the exterior. Judging will be done from outside the residence or business only.
• Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street only. Therefore only those decorations located on the street side of the property will be judged (corner lots will be judged from both streets).
• Lights and decorations must be displayed from Dec. 1-27.
• Two categories of winners will be awarded: residential and business.
• Three winners will be chosen and awarded cash prizes: first place is $100; second place is $75; and third place is $50.
• Winners will be chosen based on the highest number of votes received by members of the general public.
• Winners will be announced on social media on Dec. 28.
The Chamber will make a driving map available, so light-hunters will be able to locate the festive exhibits on the tour. To access the light-tour map and to vote for a contestant, visit www.ludington.org/deckthehalls.
PFLAG Manistee to meet Nov. 15
PFLAG Manistee, a support group for families and friends of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Because of the restrictions of the COVID virus, the meeting is being held virtually on Zoom.
To attend the meeting, send an email to pflagmanistee@gmail.to receive a link to join the meeting.
Those who can’t make meetings are encouraged to call (231) 398-3340 for more information, or with any questions.