Applications due Friday for Leadership Mason County class
Applicants are due Friday for the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce’s new Leadership Mason County class.
The Chamber is seeking applicants for the program, which is designed with professional growth in mind.
The six-month program is set to begin in January 2023, with the main goal of equipping local professionals with the tools they need to identify dynamics and systems of the local community, while developing individual leadership skills.
Professionals with a passion for growing their careers and becoming actively engaged in the community are encouraged to sign up now on the Chamber website, www.ludington.org.
Filer Credit Union accepting donations to keep Manistee County kids warm
Filer Credit Union is currently having a Cozy Christmas Charity Collection to gather hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks, boots and clothing to keep children and teens in Manistee County communities warm.
All three Filer Credit Union locations — two in Manistee and one in Bear Lake — have a collection box in the lobby to accept these donations.
In past years Filer Credit Union has had a Mitten Tree where it collected hats and mittens to give to local children who may have needed them, which has been very successful. This year they have expanded their Charity Collection to include other warm items needed.
“It is a good feeling to help those who are in need and can’t necessarily get for themselves,” Operation Manager Jenni Jans said. “Our members and the community have always been very generous in helping us each year to make this collection extremely successful.”
Donation boxes are currently at all office location lobbies until Dec. 7. Stop by between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to donate.
Angel Tree, summer camp ministry needs support
The Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries will offer a 2022 Angel Tree celebration and summer camp opportunities to families in the area. This includes families of inmates in the Mason and Oceana County Jails and the Michigan Department of Corrections prison system.
The ministries’ Angel Tree program follows the guidelines of Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree program. The overall success of this annual program is dependent on the participation of churches and families to “sponsor a child,” shop for the gifts and assist at the Christmas parties on Dec. 17.
In Mason County the Christmas party will be hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
In Oceana County it will be at the Hart Wesleyan Church from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Organizers are asking for immediate help to shop and wrap assigned gifts starting Nov. 25 with delivery by Dec. 13. At the parties, help is needed to provide and serve snacks, assist in worship, prayer, counselor, transportation, registration and giving out gifts and food baskets.
Contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at (231) 301-1788 or jerrythorne@charter.net as soon as possible to discuss how to help before or at the party.
The 2022 Angel Tree budget is $5,000 and the summer camp scholarships budget is $4,500.
Financial support for this annual ministry has come from local churches, individuals, businesses, and the summer visitors worshipping at the amphitheater in Ludington State Park.
A donation of $30 will “adopt a child” for the holidays and $150 for 1/3 of a child’s cost to attend summer camp.
Checks should be made payable to OMCI&FM and sent to OMCI&FM, P.O. Box 807, Hart, MI 49420.
The ministries work with local churches in helping children, ages 7-18, attend a Christian camp.
During the Dec. 17 Christmas parties there will be scholarship applications available for local families.
Local churches are encouraged to send their 2023 camp catalog to the Dec. 17 party to share with the community.
Call Thorne by Dec. 16 if a church mission/youth representative and/or family members would like to attend the Christmas celebration.