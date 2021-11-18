Sportsman’s to Food Club with Kegs for Cash
Sportsman’s Restaurant, 111 W. Ludington Ave., is supporting the Lakeshore Food Club on Nov. 26-27 through the Kegs for Cash benefit.
Enjoy a featured draft beer or root beer and benefit a local nonprofit. Sales up to $500 will be donated to the food club thanks to an anonymous donor.
Deadline extended to Friday for Manistee County Youth Advisory Council applicants
The Manistee County Community Foundation is seeking Manistee County high school students for its Youth Advisory Council (YAC), and the deadline for application has been extended until Friday, Nov. 19.
The primary role of YAC members is to recommend grants from the Manistee County Community Foundation’s Youth Endowment Fund in order to address the needs and opportunities of Manistee County Youth. YAC members provide leadership, learn about philanthropy and actively serve their community.
Each year the YAC works to recruit members with diverse perspectives who are positive representatives of their school and community.
This year the YAC is seeking representatives for grades 9-11 from Bear Lake High School; grades 9-12 from Brethren High School; grades 9-12 from CASMAN Academy; grades nine and 10 from Manistee Catholic Central; grades 9-11 from Manistee High School; and grades nine and 10 from Onekama High School.
Manistee Great Lakes Virtual Academy and homeschooled high school students who are Manistee County residents are also eligible to apply.
Interested students are encouraged to contact their school principals or guidance counselors for more information and to be connected with a current YAC member who can share more about their experience.
It is anticipated that selected applicants will be notified by Friday, Dec. 17.
Students can learn more about the YAC and apply online at www.manisteefoundation.org.
For more information, contact Hannah Rodrigues, Manistee County Community Foundation program officer, at hannah@manisteefoundation.org or call (231) 723-7269.
St. Paul United Methodist Church to host tree-lighting Nov. 28
St. Paul United Methodist Church is inviting the community to attend its outdoor Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Carols will be sung and cookies and hot cocoa will be served. The church is located at 3212 W. Kinney Road, on the corner of Kinney and Morton roads in Riverton Township. For more information, call the church office at (231) 843-3275.
Library to host vaccine clinic and celebration Friday
The Mason County District Library and District Health Department No. 10 will host a joint flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
In addition to access to life-saving vaccines, there will be free books, games, prizes and fun.
The health department is helping communities prepare for the upcoming flu season by offering flu shots to children, adults and seniors. Flu season is unpredictable, and DHD10 states that with COVID-19 still spreading, it is more important than ever for individuals and families to protect themselves against influenza by getting a flu shot.
This year, the health department is offering the COVID-19 vaccine along with the flu shot. Both will be offered during the Nov. 19 event and during other clinics throughout the season.
The cost for the flu shot without insurance is $37. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free.
Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Bring insurance cards and driver’s licenses. Many health insurance plans now cover the cost of flu shots, but if not, the health department might be able to help through Vaccines for Children and other assistance programs.
Aglow on the Avenue, tree-lighting is Nov. 27
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Downtown Ludington Board, will welcome the holiday season with the Aglow on the Avenue Holiday Parade on Nov. 27 in downtown Ludington. The parade will start at 6 p.m. traveling east along Ludington Avenue between Gaylord Avenue and Harrison Street.
Following the parade, the community Christmas tree will be lit at Legacy Plaza. Sign up to be in the parade at www.ludington.org/c-events/c-primary-events/c-aglow-on-the-avenue.
Call (231) 845-0324 for more information.
Ball Brothers to perform holiday concert at Ludington UMC Nov. 21
The Ball Brothers will perform an upbeat family Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road in Ludington. Entry is free.