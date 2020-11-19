Mason County Central Schools seeks new board member
Mason County Central Schools has an open seat on its board of education due to a recent resignation. The position begins in January and will be for a minimum of two years, until the November 2022 general election.
To fill this vacancy, the board of education is seeking applications from registered voters currently residing in the Mason County Central School District. Letters of application will be accepted at the Central Business Office through Friday, Dec. 4 and should be addressed to President, Board of Education, 300 W. Broadway, Scottville, MI 49454.
Questions can be directed to (231) 757-3713 ext. 110.
Eden Township Board changes 2021 meeting
The Eden Township Board has made a change to its 2021 meeting schedule. The board’s regularly meet bimonthly on the third Tuesday of the month. In March, the meeting will take place on the fourth Tuesday. The date for the March meeting is now March 23, and it will take place at 6 p.m.
The board’s next meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Rural fire authority meeting for November canceled
The regularly scheduled meeting of the Mason County Rural Fire Authority that was scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight was canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next meeting is scheduled to be 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at a location to be determined.
Humankind series will feature a panel discussion
The final fall semester presentation in West Shore Community College’s Humankind series will feature a panel discussion about the best-selling book “Before We Were Yours,” by Lisa Wingate. The discussion will feature several WSCC faculty members.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. Monday via the Zoom video-conferencing program.
The presentation, which is part of a multi-year series which explores the idea of what it means to be human, is free and open to the public. A link to the Zoom meeting can be found at humankindwscc.org and at https://zoom.us/j/93480741998?pwd=QWg5dDVhNzFLM1VhL0tsU2VvWUNaQT09
Humankind’s focus for 2020 is the British Isles, and the institutional abuse practiced there in the past, particularly against Irish families, will be a point of focus for the discussion.
Panel members for the presentation include Sèan Henne, professor of English and education; Jessica Houser, professor of psychology; Lisa Morley, professor of early childhood education and child development; Mike Nagle, professor of history and political science; and Erwin Selimos, associate professor of sociology.
For more information, contact Matt Sanderson, chair of the Humankind series at (231) 843-5937 or email mwsanderson@westshore.edu.
Drive-thru flu-shot clinic in Oceana County Monday
District Health Department No. 10 is offering a free drive-thru flu clinic for anyone age 6 months and older.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23 at the Oceana County Road Commission, 3501 W. Polk Road in Hart.
No appointments are necessary. Face coverings are required.
Insurance will be billed for those who have insurance. The vaccine is free for those without insurance. There will be no out-of-pocket costs for participants.
The collaboration between the Shelby Adolescent Health Center, the Oceana County Road Commission, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and District Health Department No. 10 is making this event possible so individuals can get vaccinated without even out of their car.