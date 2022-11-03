Mason County Dems convention Nov. 17
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its its county convention at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. The convention will be held for the purpose of finishing the county committee and electing officers for the 2023-24 term. Delegates must be members of the Michigan Democratic Party.
Charity Sew Nov. 15 at Scottville Senior Center
Charity Sew will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Scottville Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
The group meets on the third Tuesday of each month. The focus is on sewing items to enhance services of various agencies in the area. Only basic sewing skills are involved. Fabrics, patterns and basic supplies are available. Participants are encouraged to bring their own sewing machines, but loaners are available. At the Nov. 15 session, the focus will be on making flannel baby blankets and quilts or other items for West Shore Family Support. Fleece will also be available for sewing into hand and arm warmers and blankets for dialysis patients, or into hats, mittens and scarves for the Mitten Tree program.
Kits for other projects are also available. Participants do not need to be present for the whole session. If you wish to participate in the senior meals program, reserve a meal by calling the senior center at 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on Nov. 15.
For more information, contact Norma at 757-2315.
Holiday arts and crafts show at Ludington Senior Center Friday
On Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., will host its seventh Holiday Arts and Crafts Show. Over twenty vendors will be displaying jewelry, wreaths, glass art, porch signs, ornaments, cards, mittens, dish cloths, towels and much more. Lunch will be available, featuring a chicken salad croissant, for $7.
Applicants sought for new Leadership Mason County class
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking applicants for a new class of Leadership Mason County, a program designed with professional growth in mind.
The six-month program is set to begin in January 2023, with the main goal of equipping local professionals with the tools they need to identify dynamics and systems of the local community, while developing individual leadership skills.
If you are a professional with a passion for growing your career and becoming actively engaged in the community, sign up now on the Chamber website, www.ludington.org.
Applications will be accepted until Nov. 18.
“This program is a comprehensive program and forum for future and current leaders to fine tune their leadership skills and gather an awareness of trends, challenges and issues that face Mason County,” said Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the chamber. “We encourage our businesses to consider which of their employees would benefit from this training and partner with us over the next months to actively participate in this programming.”
Goals of the program include:
• developing personal leadership skills in order to maximize contributions to employers, organizations and the community;
• giving potential leaders an opportunity to meet present leaders, associate in a meaningful way with their peers, and become motivated to greater involvement; and
• creating an ongoing forum for participants to gather and exchange ideas.