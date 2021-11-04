Mason County Democrats to meet Thursday
The Mason County Democratic Party will meet Thursday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, located at 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington. The county executive committee will meet at 7 p.m. and the general membership meeting will follow at 7:30.
For information, call Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729.
Chamber to host holiday parade, decorating contest
The annual Aglow on the Avenue holiday parade will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus to town and kick off the holiday season in Downtown Ludington on Saturday, Nov. 27. Parade entries are now being accepted, and community members are invited to participate.
Sponsored by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Ludington board, the parade is held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, when holiday shoppers can take advantage of deals at local shops and boutiques.
Parade entrants can be individuals, groups or businesses. Enter a float, a group of carolers, pets dressed in holiday attire, musical groups, or any creative entry one can imagine. The Chamber encourages all participants to use numerous lights, in keeping with the “aglow” theme. The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Ludington Avenue from Gaylord Avenue to Harrison Street.
Online entry forms can be found at www.ludington.org.
Contenders are also sought for Deck the Halls: A Mason County Holiday Decorating Contest. In 2020, this event was a resounding success, and community members are once again invited to vie for cash prizes in the competition.
Residences and businesses are eligible to take part in the countywide holiday decorating contest. The two-category event is for exterior decorations only, including decorations in windows that are visible from the outside. Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street.
Lights, inflatables, garlands, wreaths, nativity scenes and animated displays are encouraged.
Entry applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. Three winners, chosen by community voters, will be awarded cash prizes in the residential and business categories. First place is $100; second place is $75; third place is $50.
The chamber will make a driving map available, so light hunters will be able to locate the festive exhibits on the tour.
To enter, access a light tour map, or to vote for a contestant, visit www.ludington.org/deckthehalls.
AAUW announces upcoming meetings
The Ludington Area American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington. Use the front entrance and meeting in dining room. The program will be a Thanksgiving dinner and an 85-year celebration for the Ludington area AAUW branch.
The AAUW will also meet on Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington for a crafty evening and wreath-making with Pam Lorenz. Books will be donated to COVE.
Budweiser Clydesdales, veterans celebration coming to Fremont
The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to the Lakeshore. United Way of the Lakeshore and Tyler Sales will be celebrating veterans of Newaygo and Oceana counties, as well as United Way heroes, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 in downtown Fremont.
At 4 p.m. there will be a Heroes Tribute Parade. The Budweiser Clydesdales and local veteran community groups will parade downtown Fremont.
From 4 to 6 p.m. there will be a celebration at Veterans Memorial Park. Immediately following the parade will be a veterans tribute celebration in downtown Fremont featuring free cider and donuts. Food truck will offer meals for purchase, and the Clydesdales will be on display for pictures.
For more information, visit www.unitedwaylakeshore.org/heroesunited.
Veterans breakfast Thursday at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association’s veterans breakfast will be held at a new location, Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St. in Ludington, at 9 a.m. Thursday. For more information, contact Dennis at (360) 620-9688 or email denster63@gmail.com.
Mitten Tree deadline is Dec. 18
The Mitten Tree, a program sponsored by the Church Women United of Mason County and facilitated by the Salvation Army, provides knitted, crocheted or sewn hats, mittens and scarves to those in need in Mason County. Volunteers wishing to participate should contact co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe (231) 843-4253 for directions, assistance or yarn.
Donations can be submitted to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington before Dec. 18. Provide your name, address, phone number and quantity of items donated. The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.