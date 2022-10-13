Optimist Club of Ludington to host annual pasty sale
The Optimist Club of Ludington is taking orders for its famous pasties, which will be made Oct. 19-21. The recipe has been tried and true over the past several years. The pasties are $7 each. Pickup is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Kiwanis Band Shell at Rotary Park between 4 and 6 p.m.
Contact a local Optimist Club member or visit the Optimist Club of Ludington Facebook page for more information or to place an order.
Michigan Dunes NSDAR to meet Saturday
The Michigan Dunes chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet for a pot luck at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Hart Community Center, 407 S. State St., in Hart.
VOTE411 guide helps voters
The nonpartisan League of Women Voters (LWV) wants the public to know that there is an online guide to help inform voters about ballot choices in the Nov. 8 general election.
The guide, VOTE411.org, can help voters make an informed decision at the polls. Voters can type in their addresses on the website to view all the candidates and proposals that will be on the local ballot.
The LWV is a grassroots, nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of public policy issues and influence public policy through citizen education and advocacy.
For more information about the LWV visit www.lwvmanisteecounty.org.
Pentwater Service Club to host candidate meet-and-greet Oct. 17
The Pentwater Service will host a Meet the Candidates community forum at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at the newly refurbished Pentwater Place, 310 N. Rush St., in Pentwater.
The club has sponsored the event each election year since 1992.
Candidates for Pentwater Village, Pentwater Township, and Oceana County offices will be on hand to present their qualifications for office and answer questions.
Voters can attend the forum in person at Park Place, or they can attend virtually on the Pentwater Service Club’s Facebook page.
Participants can ask questions of the candidates in person, or by simply utilizing the comment option in the Facebook.
Mason County GOP Executive Committee meeting rescheduled
The meeting of the Mason County Republicans’ executive committee, originally scheduled for tonight, has been rescheduled due to a lack of availability of meeting space. The meeting will now take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.