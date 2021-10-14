Shifting Landscapes series turns focus to strangers Oct. 18
Mason County District Library and Abondia Center continue the new Shifting Landscapes lecture series on Monday, Oct. 18, with Strangers: Who Are We? from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, and on Zoom, featuring MSU philosopher ethicist Stephen Esquith.
Shifting Landscapes looks at six areas of life that have been reshaped by COVID-19 and the many events that have occurred in the past 20 months. October events focus on community.
Esquith will explore the most expansive experience of community yet in the series: our relation to strangers.
“I am interested,” Esquith commented, “how our responsibilities to strangers might have shifted as a result of COVID-19. How have our lives (on Zoom and social media) affected our responsibilities to others? Have we created new connections with others who were not visible to us before?”
Esquith also notes, “We’ll also consider such questions as, “Have our responsibilities to those previously close to us been weakened by this shift from physical to virtual presence? What does it mean to think of others as ‘distant strangers,’ or does this term make less sense now that we are more virally as well as virtually connected?”
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary, but registration is helpful. To register or sign up for Zoom, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register.
For more information, visit the library’s website, www.mcdl.pub/sl-info or contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Abdonia Center Director Brooke Portmann at baportmann312@gmail.com.
Sweet Taste of Mason County is Saturday
Beekeepers from all over Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Lake counties as well will be on hand to share varieties of local honey during the free Sweet Taste of Mason County event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
At more than a dozen different honey tasting stations, guests can savor samples and buy their favorites directly from the beekeepers who’ve tended their hives throughout the season. Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about bees you can discover at Info Sessions with the local “beeks” throughout the day.
Mason County Bee Supplies will be on site with all the equipment, products and demonstrations needed to get started in beekeeping. An Observation Hive with live bees is guaranteed to safely captivate people of all ages. There will be fun learning activities for kids as well.
Because bees were not affected by the pandemic, it was all the more important that Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County stay on target in spite of human isolation. Best practices of stewardship are shared at the monthly meetings. Throughout the past 18 months, masked beekeepers have been gathering at Victory Honey, the farm and apiary owned by Bill and Anne Mauer in eastern Mason County. Lots of hands-on learning directly among the colonies deepened understanding, fostered mentoring and bonded strong friendships.
Got a swarm? Homeowners can contact the club to discuss the possibility of removal.
The club meets on the third Thursday of each month at the Scottville Library, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group is free to anyone interested in becoming a beekeeper or simply in learning how to best support these vital pollinators in their own gardens.
For more information, contact Lenny at ifneedbee10@gmail.com or visit www.scottvillebeekeepers.org.
Fin & Feather Club to host final CPL class of 2021
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding its last CPL class for the year, on Oct. 29 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all day on Oct. 30 at the clubhouse. Registration is required in order to take the class. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. To register, call Jim Glover to register at (231) 907-8330.Mason County GOP executive committee meets Thursday
The Mason County Republicans Executive Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mason County Airport. The guest speaker will be Sheriff Kim Cole, who will give a PowerPoint presentation about his recent trip to Washington, D.C.